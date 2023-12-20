Pete Wicks says he ‘nearly died’ after Sam Thompson’s I’m A Celebrity exit

Pete Wicks revealed he “nearly died” when Sam Thompson greeted him after his big win on the I’m A Celebrity bridge.

The Made in Chelsea star, 31 won this year’s series and was met by his best friend Pete, 35, while his girlfriend Zara McDermott had work commitments back home. But Pete revealed how Sam ignored instructions not to jump on the bridge as he departed. According to reports in The Mirror, Pete said he had been warned not to jump around. This was because the bridge was high and unstable, however, Sam being Sam couldn’t help himself.

Pete Wicks revealed how Sam Thompson jumped on him

Speaking on their Staying Relevant podcast, Pete said: “Yeah, what the funniest part of that is before you get a producer who will have said to Sam on the other end of the bridge. Sam would have been told to stand on a star and Pete is going to come and meet you. Do not JUMP.”

Producers told Pete Wicks Sam Thompson won’t jump on him (Credit: ITVX)

Pete also recalled a chat he had with a show producer before the moving reunion with Sam. He said that the producer “promised me he’s not going to jump.” He added: “So Sam jumps. We then get a little bit carried away, but I’m supporting both of our body weights on this bridge.”

He shared a funny story of nearly falling off the bridge

“They say you can have your hug but you need to turn around so we can get a shot of both of your faces on the bridge. But at that point, I lost my balance. I had to grab the [BLEEPING] bridge to stop us going over, I nearly died!” he said.

Meanwhile, he addressed rumours about his love life during his time in Australia, as he was seen getting close to EastEnders actress Danielle Harold and Nick Pickard’s girlfriend Sarah Corrin. While Danielle already admitted the two are “just friends”, on his podcast Pete said there was no romantic involvement. He shared: “Just on my experience for the whole [BLEEPING] thing, we’ll go into that another time properly. I just want to point out that I didn’t [BLEEP] anyone’s wife.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pete Wicks (@p_wicks01)

Sam went ahead and added: “Pete got linked to every single person out there. He got linked to Sarah – Nick’s [Pickard] girlfriend, he got linked to Danielle [Harold], he got linked to my girlfriend Zara [McDermott], he got linked to Rochelle [Humes] at one point. I don’t think there were any more women out there to get linked to.”

Elsewhere, Sam revealed he didn’t get to keep his crown and sceptre as the producers wouldn’t allow him to . After the big win, Sam said he had always “dreamt of this moment”.

