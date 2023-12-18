Sam Thompson ‘stripped’ of I’m A Celebrity prize as he’s forced to give crown and sceptre back

Sam Thompson became King of the Jungle when he won I’m A Celebrity 2023 a week ago, but now he’s shared the news that he’s had to give back his crown and sceptre.

The Made In Chelsea star, 31, won the hearts of the nation with his charming personality and loving persona.

And, during Monday’s (December 18) episode of This Morning, Sam joined Strictly Come Dancing winners Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola on the couch, where the trio spoke about their winning moments.

Sam Thompson revealed they didn’t let him take the crown and sceptre home (Credit: YouTube)

Sam Thompson news: Star returns jungle crown

While reminiscing about their journeys, hosts Craig Doyle and Josie Gibson asked Sam where his crown from the jungle is, to which he replied: “I didn’t get to keep anything! They wouldn’t let me keep anything!”

While Sam shared he had to give back the sceptre and crown, he added that he “really wanted to bring it through airport security” because of how big it is. “But yeah, I don’t have anything to show for it,” Sam concluded.

However, he left the jungle with heaps of memories and formed many close friendships, like his bond with boxing champion Tony Bellew.

In fact, Tony even shared a family picture which included Sam as he joked about adopting him.

Elsewhere, This Morning viewers insisted that Sam should become a permanent fixture of the daytime show alongside Josie.

After he took charge of the competition, one fan wrote: “‘We need Sam for Spin to Win every day now. That’s what I’m talking about.” Another added: “Sam to host This Morning with Josie.”

According to the Daily Mail, Sam is being lined up for a presenting role on This Morning. The daytime programme is hoping to maximise his popularity by making him its new showbiz correspondent.

‘Missing the big guy already’

Fans of Sam and Tony have already begged ITV to give the duo their own travel show, as their bromance was something everyone became obsessed with. Sam recently took to his Instagram where he revealed that he was missing Tony.

He wrote: “Missing the big guy already. T-Bone for short or T-Bag if he’s feeling particularly villainous (he wasn’t a fan of that one). Need to update you on so much mate! @tonybellew it’s been a full day without each other. Thank you so much for making the past month the best of my life. We’re bonded for life now! God a night out with Tony and @p_wicks01 would be one for the ages.”

