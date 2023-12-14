I’m A Celeb 2023 viewers complain to Ofcom over Fred Sirieix’s treatment of Sam Thompson

I’m A Celeb 2023 has been hit with another wave of Ofcom complaints, just days after Sam Thompson was crowned King of the Jungle.

The 2023 series of the ITV reality show is understood to have come in for a record number of objections to the watchdog. According to reports, 2,794 complaints were registered from viewers in recent weeks.

That figure is believed to be more than double the amount of complaints linked to last year’s series. Furthermore, amid concerns about Nigel Farage‘s presence on the show, his rows with Nella Rose, protests about the treatment of animals, and ‘fix’ claims, it is said those 2,974 complaints are the most made in 21 years of I’m A Celeb on the box.

I’m A Celeb 2023 news: Ofcom latest

Now it emerges that a tense exchange between Fred Sirieix and winner Sam has led to 60 complaints being made.

I’m A Celeb viewers were not happy with First Dates star Fred putting Sam in his place during discussions about who should take on a Bushtucker trial.

Fred insisted he would take part in the Fly On The Wall trial, suggesting Marvin Humes should do it too.

“I’ll go with Marvin,” he said before a vote could be held.

Fred also suggested Sam was a “child” who should stay in camp and “play with his toys” while the “men” perform the challenge.

‘A passive-aggressive bully’ claims

Fans watching at the time were not impressed with Fred’s behaviour towards Sam. Some called him “disrespectful” and “patronising” on social media.

Another unhappy onlooker concluded: “I found the way Fred behaved towards Sam horrible to watch. I liked Fred at the beginning but now I see he’s a passive-aggressive bully. Poor Sam.”

And someone else sympathised with Sam too. “As much as Sam annoys me with his sometimes childish behaviour, I really think that was way out of order. Fred actually hurt his feelings,” they said at the time.

I really think that was way out of order.

ED! has contacted representatives for I’m A Celebrity, Sam Thompson, and Fred Sirieix for comment.

