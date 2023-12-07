In the latest I’m A Celebrity news, viewers were not impressed with how live insects were involved in the Critter Mixer trial shown on TV last night (Wednesday December 6).

Marvin Humes, Tony Bellew and now-departed campmate Nick Pickard took on the challenge, which had seven stars on the line as a prize.

The Critter Mixer trial lads – Nick Pickard, Marvin Humes, and Tony Bellew (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity news: Critter Mixer trial slammed

Hosts Ant and Dec explained one of the campmates would sit in the cab of a truck for the question-based trial.

The two other celebs were strapped into a revolving drum mounted on the back – and had to retrieve stars dropped in if the celeb in the cab got the correct answer within a minute.

However, of course, heaps of bugs joined Marvin and Nick in the Critter Mixer, while Tony was regular gunged from above in the cab.

Many fans were entertained by the ridiculous spectacle. But other viewers expressed concerns on social media over the welfare of the insects involved.

Ant and Dec hosted the Critter Mixer challenge (Credit: ITV)

How viewers reacted

“Anyone ever watch #ImACeleb and think the way they treat the animals during trials is a bit iffy?” one Twitter user pondered.

Others said they were sympathetic to what the bugs were going through.

“I’m feeling a bit sorry for the critters getting battered in this trial #ImACeleb,” one viewer wrote.

Anyone else feel sorry for the insects used in these trials?

And someone else echoed that thought: “Anyone else feel sorry for the insects used in these trials? #ImACeleb.”

Meanwhile, another person seemed to criticise the set up: “How many bugs are left alive at the end of the trial? #ImACeleb.”

Nick Pickard guts it out inside the Critter Mixer (Credit: ITV)

‘Many of the trials have a degree of cruelty to them’

Another onlooker claimed “cruelty” is a regular component of I’m A Celeb as they slammed the challenge.

“I’m not liking the trial with the mixer and the critters being thrown about in it,” they posted.

The tweeter went on: “Many of the trials have a degree of cruelty to them and I’ve found it hard to reconcile that at times but this just feels horrible #ImACeleb.”

Additionally, another viewer agreed the involvement of living creatures was unacceptable to them.

They wrote: “Some of the so-called Bushtucker Trials are horrific and barbaric. The copious use of animals for entertainment and many activities are just disgusting.”

Furthermore, they suggested the hosts should face what the celebs do.

“Pity @antanddec aren’t made to do a few too. I’d actually vote for that,” the unhappy observer added.

ED! has approached a representative for I’m A Celebrity for comment.

I’m A Celebrity news: ‘Rigorous protocols in place’

Numerous objections to Bushtucker Trials have been raised by animal welfare campaigners over the years.

Additionally, just a couple of weeks ago Chris Packham wrote to Ant and Dec to complain about how he feels the series is a “grotesque blot on the reputations of both yourselves and ITV”.

However, ITV has said that it complies with all state regulations on treatment of animals. A statement said: “We are always fully transparent about our protocols. We have a very strict environmental plan in place on the show. As a production, we comply with all regional and national laws concerning the use of insects, animals and reptiles.

“We cannot stress enough that we have rigorous protocols in place to ensure that animals are handled safely at all times, before, during and after any filming has taken place, in compliance with all regional and national laws.

I’m A Celebrity 2023 continues on ITV tonight, Thursday December 7, at 9pm.

