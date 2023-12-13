I’m A Celeb winner Sam Thompson among stars not following Nigel Farage on social media amid ‘feud’ speculation

Has a new I’m A Celeb 2023 ‘feud’ been revealed after Sam Thompson and Nick Pickard became the latest stars to ‘snub’ Nigel Farage?

Neither King of the Jungle Sam nor Hollyoaks actor Nick have followed the former MEP on Instagram following their time in the jungle.

However, a peek at further following lists on other I’m A Celeb contestants’ official Instas also reveals several more have not rushed to subscribe to Nigel’s updates on the social media platform either.

Nigel Farage Instagram account isn’t a must follow, it seems (Credit: YouTube)

I’m A Celeb 2023: Sam fuels ‘feud’ reports

Other campmates not following Nigel on Instagram include Marvin Humes, Nella Rose, Grace Dent, Jamie Lynn Spears, Josie Gibson and Tony Bellew.

The accounts for Fred Sirieix, Frankie Dettori and Danielle Harold, meanwhile, do follow him.

However, Nigel’s account only follows Danielle and Sam out of the 2023 campmates.

Of course, it may be the case that other people – such as social media managers – may have access to the functions associated with the accounts. This is because a lot of the celebs have only just got their phones back. Many have been landing back in the UK today, in fact.

Nonetheless, some reports have focused on Sam and Nick as they “appeared on good terms on the show”.

Who’s following who? (Credit: YouTube)

‘Nigel proper ratted me out’

Furthermore, there were claims of “awkwardness” between Nigel and Sam in the camp. That came after Nigel indicated he didn’t feel as though Sam was pulling his weight with chores.

Reflecting on the comments, Sam said in the Bush Telegraph: “Nigel, what a [blank]. Proper ratted me out. I want to help the camp but I’m really forgetful so I just won’t remember to do it. I feel a bit guilty.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by I’m a Celebrity… (@imacelebrity)

ITV viewers certainly took to the Made In Chelsea cast member, however, as he won in a landslide. He beat Tony Bellew and Nigel in the final three to receive his telly coronation.

I just feel like the luckiest person in the world to have been able to do this.

“It’s like a dream that I don’t want you to wake me up from. I just feel like the luckiest person in the world to have been able to do this,” Sam said after his reality show victory was confirmed.

ED! contacted Sam and Nick’s reps for comment.

Read more: Sam Thompson and girlfriend Zara want to be ‘next Eamonn and Ruth’ as they’re tipped by bookies to host This Morning

You can watch the I’m A Celeb reunion on ITV1 and ITVX tonight (Wednesday, December 13) at 9pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.