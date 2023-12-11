Sam Thompson won I’m A Celeb by 13% of the public vote

Sam Thompson, the new King of the I’m A Celeb jungle, won the 2023 series of the ITV reality show in a landslide when it came to the viewers’ vote.

It was an overwhelming telly victory for Sam, 31, who beat Tony Bellew and Nigel Farage in the final three.

I’m A Celeb host Ant and Dec revealed Sam Thompson was voted King of the Jungle for 2023 (Credit: ITV)

Sam Thompson wins I’m A Celeb: Vote share

Former MEP Nigel was the first of the remaining trio to be sent packing from the camp during Sunday (December 10) evening’s finale, in third place.

At that stage, the vote tally for Sam stood at 43.35% of the overall count, ITV has confirmed.

By comparison, Tony polled 30.87% and Nigel received 25.78%.

With Nigel ruled out, Sam and Tony were pitched against each other. And that time the Made In Chelsea cast member received 56.64% of votes, with 43.36% for Tony.

It came down to Sam and Tony Bellew (Credit: ITV)

‘A boy’s dream come true’

Sam said fans had “made a boy’s dream come true” as his telly coronation took place.

He also made it clear he felt fortunate to be in his position moments earlier while chatting with hosts Ant and Dec after leaving camp.

“It’s like a dream that I don’t want you to wake me up from. I just feel like the luckiest person in the world to have been able to do this,” Sam said.

A joyful Sam hugs Tony (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Tony graciously hailed the series winner, saying he “knew” Sam would be the victor.

“I predicted this 10 days ago. This is your King of the Jungle,” he said ahead of the big reveal.

“He deserves it more than anything and I’m made up for him,” the former boxer added.

Sam, a heavy favourite with the bookies for several days, ended up as a 4/11 tip yesterday to triumph.

Read more: I’m A Celeb: Sam’s girlfriend Zara McDermott sends fans wild with reaction to star being crowned King of the Jungle

Meanwhile, leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.