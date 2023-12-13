I’m A Celebrity 2023 hit with most Ofcom complaints in its 21-year history

I’m A Celebrity is no stranger to receiving Ofcom complaints, whether they’re due to animal welfare concerns or the behaviour of campmates – but the 2023 series has been hit with the most Ofcom complaints in its 21-year history this year.

This series has never been far from controversy, be it about Nigel Farage‘s entrance into the jungle, the conflict between Nella Rose and Fred Sirieix, or the debates over Brexit and immigration between Nigel and both Nella and Fred.

Ofcom received numerous complaints over Nella and Fred’s disagreement (Credit: ITV)

Complaints pour in over I’m A Celebrity 2023

Overall, Ofcom received a whopping 2,794 complaints from viewers this year. This is more than double the number of complaints last year.

In 2022, viewers lodged 1,224 – making that the most-complained-about season ever… until this year. In third place is 2020, which saw 1,203 complaints.

Among the things viewers complained about this year were presenters Ant and Dec apparently helping in trials too much – including during one of Tony Bellew‘s trials a week ago. As well as that there were complaints about the show being a “fix” by some Nigel fans following Sam Thompson‘s victory on Sunday (December 10).

And the final week of the show alone saw hundreds of complaints. The episode in which Fred told Sam to “stay here and play with your toys” garnered 59 complaints. Meanwhile, the following day’s show received 58 – 44 of these related to the show’s treatment of animals.

The final episode saw 60 complaints, and around half related to animal welfare again.

ED! has contacted ITV for comment.

Both viewers and animal welfare advocates have criticised the show (Credit: ITV)

Animal welfare controversy

Some famous faces have criticised the show, too. Springwatch presenter Chris Packham, well-known for his animal welfare activism, called the show “grotesque” in an open letter over its treatment of animals.

Chris’s stepdaughter and fellow presenter Megan McCubbin has also slammed the show, saying that it needs to “drastically change”.

However, an ITV spokesperson said in response to Chris: “We have a very strict environmental plan in place on the show. Welfare and safety is always the primary priority on any of our programmes. At any Bushtucker Trial that features animals, we have qualified and experienced animal handlers on-site at all times.”

I’m A Celebrity finished for another year at the weekend. Ex-Made in Chelsea star Sam won, with former boxer Tony the runner-up and GB News host Nigel in third.

