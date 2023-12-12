I’m A Celeb: Nigel Farage slams ITV boss Kevin Lygo in furious post jungle rant

Nigel Farage has slammed ITV boss Kevin Lygo and warned him not to “go to war” with him after he came third in the competition.

The ex-politician, 59, said bosses really made “life unpleasant” in the I’m A Celebrity camp for him.

He called out ITV boss Kevin Lygo to “look what happened” to Dame Alison Rose at NatWest – who was forced to quit after the Brexiteer was debanked because of his politics.

Nigel Farage tells the ITV boss not to “go to war” with him

Speaking to GB News following his jungle stint, he said: “It seems whilst I was in the Jungle, one or two people at the top of ITV were doing their best to make things unpleasant for me.

What I will say to Kevin Lygo, the boss of ITV, is it’s up to you mate. If you want to go to war with me, you really can. The last person to do that was Dame Alison Rose, from NatWest Bank. Look what happened to her.”

Nigel Farage told ITV bosses not to go to war with him (Credit: Good Morning Britain)

He continued: “I would suggest, Mr. Lygo, that I am prepared to ignore your rude, one-handed gestures, the rude pathetic attempts from your staff to stitch me up.

“I’m prepared to forget all of it if we can call a truce. But if you really, really want to go to war with me. I don’t think it will do ITV’s share price an awful lot of good.”

ITV boss Kevin gave an offensive gesture to Nigel

According to the Daily Mail, Kevin allegedly aimed an offensive one-handed gesture at him at an event. While Kevin said: “I don’t know any sign language. I just know the sign for Nigel Farage.” He later added: “Don’t worry, he knows he has to come home from Australia in a dinghy.”

During the final, Nigel faced his biggest fear as he took on the Celebrity Cyclone trial of the series. “I don’t want to spoil the sort of glow that I have after doing I’m A Celebrity. Like I don’t have any criticism at all of the production team or anybody involved in that programme,” he added.

