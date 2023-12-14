I’m A Celebrity: Sam Thompson ‘adopted’ by Tony Bellew in adorable family beach pictures

I’m A Celebrity star Sam Thompson has officially been welcomed into boxer Tony Bellew’s family.

The pair, who developed a heartwarming bromance in the I’m A Celebrity jungle, have now jetted out of Australia.

But before they did, Sam enjoyed a day at the beach with his new pal and his four kids.

I’m A Celebrity star Tony Bellew has welcomed new pal Sam into his family (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity: Sam and Tony’s bromance cemented

King of the Jungle Sam left Australia with more than just a jungle crown. He’s also walked away with a whole new family.

After pretty much inviting himself to the Bellews for Christmas Day, Sam has now been ‘adopted’ by Tony.

The boxer shared a series of snaps of himself, Sam and his boys on the beach. In the pictures, Sam can be seen sitting on Tony’s shoulders.

So my 4 kids turned into 5 on our day off after the jungle!!

Tony and wife Rachael are already parents to four boys – Corey, 18, Cobey, 15, Carter, 11, and Carson, three.

However, he has now welcomed Sam – a new arrival to the family.

“So my 4 kids turned into 5 on our day off after the jungle!!” Tony said.

“Lovely day spent with good people!! @marvinhumes @p_wicks01 and myself all on parenting duty for @samthompsonuk. Amazing mothers @rachael_bellew @rochellehumes watching on.”

‘I miss you so much’

Sam was quick to comment: “I miss you so much,” he said, adding the sad face emoji.

Marvin Humes also commented: “Great day with the fam.”

