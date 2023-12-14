I’m A Celebrity fans desperate for ITV to give Sam Thompson and Tony Bellew their own travel show

I’m a Celeb 2023 wrapped on a high for Sam Thompson as he was crowned King of the Jungle.

The Made in Chelsea star, 31, gained massive popularity on the show due to his high energy – and his rapport with former boxing champion Tony Bellew endeared him to viewers even further.

The duo got on like a house on fire, and now fans want them to do a telly show together.

Fans want Sam Thompson and Tony Bellew to have their show (Credit: ITVX)

I’m A Celeb fans want a Sam and Tony show

Taking to Twitter one fan wrote: “ITV if you don’t commission Sam and Tony’s UK road trip where they just travel up and down the country doing fun things immediately #ImACeleb.”

Another agreed, writing: “Give Sam and Tony one of those travel shows they love commissioning please.”

“Sam and Tony are 100% coming out to a TV show offer right?” said a third. “Please make a spinoff show for Sam and Tony,” another said.

Others expressed how much they will miss Sam and Tony on screen. “Really gonna miss watching Sam and Tony and the bromance of the century,” one fan said.

Tony and Sam had a great bond (Credit: ITV)

Tony predicted Sam would win

“Nobody has done it like them and nobody will do it like them. The greatest final in so long. Tony Bellew is the most genuine humble man ever and Sam is the sweetest king. What a bromance. Loved watching them so much,” another said.

Meanwhile, Tony claimed to have known Sam was going to be the winner as he opened up on coming second on the show.

“10 days ago, I knew. I knew when I first met him, I’d never met a person like him… He deserves it more than anything and I couldn’t be happier,” he said.

Tony also admitted that he found camp “very very difficult” so he was thankful for his friendship with Sam and JLS star Marvin Humes.

He continued: “You’re alone with your own thoughts and my mind isn’t the best, it wasn’t easy.

“It was very very difficult and you think to yourself, ‘What am I doing here?’ I definitely think I was put here to be around Sam and get to know him, Marvin was a huge part of it as well, I can’t believe he’s not sitting here.”

I’m A Celeb 2023 is available to stream on ITVX now.

