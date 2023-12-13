I’m A Celebrity star Grace Dent hits back at claims she ‘struggled sharing camp with Nigel Farage’

I’m A Celebrity contestant Grace Dent has denied claims that she didn’t like sharing a camp with controversial signing Nigel Farage.

Grace, who appears on Masterchef, exited the jungle reality series after ten days for medical reasons.

According to The Sun, Grace (read her ED! profile here) reveals quitting the 2023 series early is the biggest regret of her life. She is said to make the admission in ITV follow-up programme I’m A Celebrity…Coming Out, which airs tonight.

It is also reported she hints “she struggled to live alongside Nigel Farage“.

However, a representative for Grace insists she had “a positive relationship with everyone in camp”.

I’m A Celebrity: Grace Dent news

The Sun reports Grace says in the new programme: “Leaving my campmates and the girls will be the greatest regret of my life.”

An insider is also quoted as saying: “Grace also tells how she found it hard being in camp with people who under normal circumstances, she wouldn’t share a sleeping space with – and that includes divisive characters like Nigel.”

It is also claimed Grace felt a “lack of control” while living on the camp. And she is also said to have felt there was “nowhere to hide”.

Additionally, an unnamed source claimed to The Sun that Grace found it “tough” being away from family, and was “really pushed to the brink by the gruelling trials”.

Asked for comment on the tabloid story, Grace’s rep said it was “inaccurate”.

‘Grace had a positive relationship with everyone’

They said: “Grace had a positive relationship with everyone in camp, she was very close with them all and still feels sad to have left them so early.

Grace was very close with them all and still feels sad to have left them so early.

“You can see in the clips how sad the camp was when she left. As a reminder, the producers removed Grace from the show on medical grounds – Grace did not decide to leave.

“She wanted to stay but the show felt it was in her best interests to depart and they take their duty of care seriously.”

I’m A Celebrity…Coming Out is on ITV tonight, Wednesday December 13, at 9pm.

