I’m A Celeb star Sam Thompson almost quit the jungle on day one after suffering ‘full-blown panic attack’

I’m A Celeb 2023 champ Sam Thompson nearly ended up quitting the ITV show on day one – following a health scare.

The reality star was one of many famous faces in this year’s series. Sam joined the likes of Josie Gibson, Fred Sirieix and Danielle Harold to rough it up in the Aussie jungle. And it’s fair to say Sam went down a storm with viewers at home. So much so, that he went and bagged the iconic jungle crown.

But it turns out Sam almost never stuck it out to be crowned the I’m A Celeb 2023 winner, as he nearly pulled out of the programme.

Sam Thompson was crowned King of the Jungle (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celeb 2023 winner ‘nearly quit’

Speaking on his podcast, Staying Relevant, with co-host Pete Wicks, Sam revealed how on day one, he suffered a health scare that caused him to visit the medics.

“So on the first day when we go in, I had a panic attack. And I went in really guns blazing, I was so excited,” he said.

“I was like ‘oh my god everyone’s here’, like energy through the roof and then suddenly it hit me what we were doing and I literally sat on my bed and went ‘oh my god’.”

Sam revealed he nearly walked away from the ITV show (Credit: ITV)

Sam had ‘panic attack’ before going on I’m A Celeb

Things then took a scary turn for Sam on I’m A Celeb, with the Made In Chelsea star going on to reveal he had a “full-blown panic attack.”

He continued: “My heart was going really quick and I was sweating and I really wanted to be sick, and I went ‘I’m either really ill and I’m going to have to see the medic day one, and I’m going to be like you might have to pull me out.”

He added: “I had a full-blown panic attack on the first day. And people were coming up to me and asking ‘Why are you being so quiet’. And I was like ‘I don’t know, I don’t know what’s going on, and it took me a bit of time to acclimatise because I was so overwhelmed with the whole experience. It’s a really weird experience when you first get in there, really, really weird, but everyone is so nice.”

Sam on I’m A Celeb

It comes after fans of Sam and campmate Tony Bellew have begged ITV to give the duo their own travel show, as their bromance was something everyone became obsessed with. Tony even shared a family picture that included Sam as he joked about adopting him.

Sam recently took to his Instagram where he revealed that he was missing Tony.

He wrote: “Missing the big guy already. T-Bone for short or T-Bag if he’s feeling particularly villainous (he wasn’t a fan of that one). Need to update you on so much mate! @tonybellew it’s been a full day without each other.

Thank you so much for making the past month the best of my life. We’re bonded for life now! God a night out with Tony and @p_wicks01 would be one for the ages.”

Read more: Sam Thompson ‘stripped’ of I’m A Celebrity prize as he’s forced to give crown and sceptre back

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.