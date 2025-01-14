Sam Thompson and Zara McDermott split after five years recently, with the couple’s relationship being pulled into the spotlight in recent weeks.

Now, the real reason behind their split has seemingly been revealed.

Sam Thompson and Zara McDermott split

Earlier this month, it was reported that TV’s golden couple Sam and Zara had split after five years together.

A source alleged to the MailOnline: “Sam and Zara have ended their relationship. It’s been an incredibly difficult decision for them to part ways, they still care and have a lot of love for each other.

“But after a tough year of working hard at their romance, they have split. They will be focusing on their individual careers going forward into 2025,” they then continued.

“There has been no scandal or fallout between them, it’s just the result of a difficult year, where they both had to spend a lot of time focused on their own projects.”

Zara and Sam split recently (Credit: CoverImages.com)

‘Real’ reason Sam Thompson and Zara McDermott split revealed?

Now, according to a source speaking to The Sun, Sam and Zara reportedly split because Sam wasn’t “prioritising” their relationship.

“Zara never felt like she was the priority with Sam. He always seemed to find someone or something to put before her,” they said.

According to the source – allegedly a friend of the couple – Sam’s “immature” personality pushed the couple further apart when they were planning their future together.

This then led to them spending Christmas apart – before ending their relationship for good.

Sam and Zara reportedly drifted apart (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘Things in the relationship weren’t right’

The source then continued.

“Zara loved Sam, but things in the relationship weren’t right. They are both selfish in their own right and want to be successful in business as individuals – but of course that comes at a price. Sam is very childish – it’s even become a part of his ‘showbiz persona’ – but Zara feels as though she’s getting older and wants to start being taken more seriously. She knows she’ll want to start a family soon, but Sam thinks they’re both way too young and should focus on their careers,” they then said.

They’re both quite insecure and that came with its own issues.

“Sam’s family felt Zara didn’t make good choices and so they couldn’t see him with her long term. They’re both quite insecure and that came with its own issues. After her affair it built a wedge with Sam’s family and Sam looked at them for their approval. It was always an uphill battle to prove she had changed. Sadly they ended up growing apart rather than together and their relationship became more like friends who are housemates rather than lovers,” they then added.

