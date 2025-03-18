Louis Tomlinson and Sam Thompson set for awkward meeting as Zara McDermott’s romance with 1D star ‘confirmed’

Sam Thompson and Louis Tomlinson could be in line for a tricky meet up following speculation that the One Direction star is dating Sam’s ex Zara McDermott.

Suspicions surfaced that Zara had moved on with the 1D singer after they appeared to follow each other on Instagram. Then, last night (March 17), The Sun released images which showed the pair on what seemed to be a romantic date night.

The reported new romance comes after Sam and Zara ended their five-year relationship at the end of 2024. Reports suggested they had been living separate lives for a while.

But now, Sam looks set for an awkward run-in with her new man as both men are scheduled to take part in the upcoming Soccer Aid football match…

Louis is reportedly dating Zara (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Sam Thompson and Louis Tomlinson sign up for Soccer Aid

On June 15, both Sam and Louis will take to the pitch at Old Trafford in Manchester for Soccer Aid 2025.

Both are playing for England in the charity match, and if the speculation about Zara and Louis is true, then it could make things a bit awkward for them.

As they are both playing on the same team, it is expected that the pair will have to put their awkwardness aside for the good cause. But behind the scenes there could be some weirdness in the locker room.

This would especially be the case if Zara decided to show up and support her rumoured new boyfriend.

Sam and Louis will both play in Soccer Aid (Credit: SplashNews.com)

So could Zara show up to support?

Last year, when Sam played on the charity match, Zara stood in the stands alongside his family. She was seen cheering him on as England took home a 6-3 victory.

While Louis has tried to keep his relationships private in the past, Zara has always been very public with hers. So if the pair are dating, there will probably be some hints to it on her social media sometime soon.

And, if history repeats itself and Zara does attend, she might just be sat with Louis’ sisters.

Eagle-eyed fans have noticed that all of his sisters follow the former Love Island star – and she follows all of them back!

Roll on June!

Entertainment Daily has reached out to reps for Zara and Louis for comment.

So what are your thoughts on Zara McDermott and Louis Tomlinson dating? Leave a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to hear your thoughts!