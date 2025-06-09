Sam Thompson leaves This Morning viewers baffled over change to his appearance

This Morning viewers were left rather distracted by Sam Thompson’s brand-new look earlier today.

The TV star was back on the famous sofa on Monday (June 9) following his mammoth 260-mile Soccer Aid challenge.

However, it’s fair to say viewers couldn’t help but point out the “atrocious” change Sam has recently made to his appearance…

Sam Thompson distracts viewers on This Morning

On This Morning on Monday (June 9) Sam chatted to hosts Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley about the five-day challenge he recently took part in, in a bid to raise money for UNICEF.

Sam had to deliver the Soccer Aid match ball from last year’s stadium, Stamford Bridge, London, all the way to this year’s match, Old Trafford, Manchester.

He ended up raising a huge £1,516,433.22 (and counting) for UNICEF.

Reflecting on the challenge on This Morning Sam said: “I’ve got to stop crying! You’re making me so emotional, so many tears man.”

This Morning viewers distracted by Sam’s new look

And while plenty of people have praised Sam for raising the money, This Morning fans were left stunned by his transformation.

Famous for his blond locks, Sam rocked a darker shade of hair and beard.

“Has Sam dyed his hair and beard?” mused one person, as someone else said: “Why’s he done that! Oh no, don’t be silly Sammy lad! Oh dear! And I’m a barber and that’s bad.”

A third viewer: “And his beard?? Sorry but awful haircut!!”

Echoing their thoughts, another fan chimed in: “What an atrocious dye job…” A fifth person said: “A new Sam with that hair dye.”

A sixth viewer also declared: “Why on earth has he dyed his hair, looks way better blond?”

Sam Thompson on taking part in intense challenge

After completing his major mission of physical and mental endurance last week, Sam took to Instagram to reflect on the challenge.

He said: “I honestly feel like the past week has been a dream (and a small nightmare). But to be honest the only reason it’s a reality is because of others.

“From @unicef_uk and @socceraid and @hitsradiouk @stayingrelevantpodcast to Gary @thelewinclinic and obviously the two machines that are @taylorchristaylor and @tracyspies37 @tedlowney.

“There’s no way I would have got past day 1 without you guys. Then to the friends and family that came and supported me through some of the toughest times…I have a special post for all of them tomorrow that means a lot to me.”

‘It warms my heart so much’

Sam went on: “But last and most importantly I just wanted to thank you reading this. If you donated, or simply shared the journey, I am eternally grateful. To raise as much as YOU did for such an amazing cause shows just how beautiful this country’s soul really is.

“The work that unicef do is absolutely incredible, and I’m lucky enough to have seen it firsthand. Little Dani and Adan along with thousands of children around the world will be so helped by this and it warms my heart so much.

“On a personal level you are and have always been my family, and I am so lucky to have you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart, and I can’t wait to grow with all of you and celebrate all of life’s little wins with you. I love you.”

