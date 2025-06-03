Sam Thompson’s ex Tiffany Watson gives birth to second baby as fans gush ‘he is beautiful’

Tiffany Watson, who previously dated Sam Thomson, has revealed she has given birth to her second baby.

Reality star Tiffany, 31, revealed in January that she was pregnant. Tiffany is already a mum to baby, Jude, who is nearly two. She shares the tot with husband Cameron McGeehan.

And now, Tiffany has announced the birth of her second child.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiffany McGeehan. ♡ (@tiffanyc_watson)

Tiffany Watson gives birth to her second baby

Taking to her Instagram on June 2, Tiffany shared with her 567k followers that she had given birth to a baby boy.

She shared four pictures of the baby, and an adorable snap of him meeting his big brother, posting: “Heath Hugo Mcgeehan born 01.06.25 at 3.08PM weighing 8 pounds 1. We love you so much.”

Her famous pals were thrilled. Sister Lucy said: “Can’t wait to meet my new nephew.” Ex Sam’s sister Louise Thompson added: “Congratulations darling.” Ferne McCann posted: “Oh darling, how lovely. Gorgeous name.”

“He is beautiful,” said another. “What a beautiful boy,” another agreed.

The pair previously dated (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Tiffany and Sam Thompson’s romance

Tiffany and Sam Thompson dated from 2014 until 2017, with their relationship acting as a huge storyline in Made In Chelsea.

Through the years, they were hit with numerous cheating allegations and decided to officially call things quits after three years.

Tiffany found love with husband Cameron – whom she married in 2022. The pair welcomed their first child, Jude, in June 2023.

Meanwhile, Sam‘s love life has made headlines over the past few months, following the breakdown of his relationship with Zara McDermott.

Sam and Zara’s split was reported on New Year’s Day, and he broke his silence about it while speaking on his and Pete Wicks’ podcast.

Read more: Made in Chelsea’s Caggie Dunlop welcomes first baby

So, what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.