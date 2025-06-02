Caggie Dunlop – who found fame on Made in Chelsea – has welcomed her first baby.

The star, who dated Spencer Matthews during her time on the show, welcomed the little girl with her boyfriend. She’s never revealed his name – and hasn’t shared a picture of the baby, or her name.

Instead, she shared a gallery of pictures of herself heavily pregnant – the last ones taken before she gave birth.

Made in Chelsea legend Caggie Dunlop has welcomed a baby girl (Credit: Splash News)

Caggie Dunlop welcomes baby

Posting on social media, Caggie Dunlop shared: “These were the last pictures taken of me pregnant. I gave birth to our baby girl on Wednesday morning, Our hearts are exploding with love. And I’m completely overwhelmed by the tiredness.

“The initiation into motherhood has been unlike anything I could have imagined. I’m just trying to keep my head above water. I’ll share more in the coming days, but for now, we’re deep in the ‘newborn trenches’ as they say.”

She then went on to add: “Everyone told me to take photos while pregnant because I’d regret it if I didn’t. At the time, I really didn’t feel like being in front of a camera… but I’m so glad we captured these, the day before she arrived.”

She continued: “I already miss her being in my belly – the safety, the unity. It’s been replaced with a constant undercurrent of worry and anxiety. I remember someone once described this part as your heart now living outside your chest – and I’m learning what that really means.”

Caggie then shared: “Every cry pierces deeply. Every feed touches a part of you you didn’t know existed. It’s a brutal awakening, a maddening kind of magic. I can’t believe I’m a mum.”

Congratulations pour in

The star, who appeared on the E4 show for three series before leaving in 2012, was soon flooded with well wishes from her MIC castmates.

Millie Mackintosh wote: “I can’t wait to meet him or her!! So so happy for you.”

Hugo Taylor wrote: “Love ya,” while Emma Louise Connolly, who is married to MIC star Ollie Proudlock, gushed: “The best.”

Caggie’s relationship with Spencer Matthews

Caggie joined the likes of Spencer Matthews, Hugo Taylor and Millie Mackintosh in the original line up of Made in Chelsea.

Her will they/won’t they relationship with co-star Spencer – which he revealed left him heartbroken – was heavily documented at the time. He is now loved up with wife Vogue Williams. They share three kids.

