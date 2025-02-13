Made in Chelsea star Caggie Dunlop has revealed her pregnancy – and has been keeping the news quiet for six months!

The star, 35, shared the happy news on Instagram last night (Wednesday, February 12).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caggie (@caggiesworld)

Made in Chelsea star Caggie Dunlop announces pregnancy

Taking to Instagram, Made in Chelsea star Caggie revealed to her 395k followers that she’s pregnant!

Caggie was once in a relationship with Spencer Matthews. Their romance was shown in the first couple of seasons of Made in Chelsea. And the pair remain on good terms.

The star shared a video to her grid, consisting of several clips showing her baby bump growing. Other clips show her and her long-term boyfriend Tom Liddell laughing and smiling. Caggie is also seen showing off her bump in the mirror, and even poses naked with her bump.

The star also posted a lengthy caption to accompany the heartwarming video. The caption reads: “I have some news…” appears in the video, before another one reads: “On this day, 23rd of September, I found out something that would change our world forever…”

Caggie is pregnant! (Credit: CEO Yourself / YouTube)

‘We cannot wait to meet them’

Captioning the post, Caggie wrote: “Our little spirit baby is on the way [star emoji]. In May!! Another Taurus, like me.

“It still feels surreal to say. Pregnancy has been a wild ride, and in just three months, we’ll be meeting this new little soul. I keep looking at my tummy grow and am in awe of my body and of women and what we do and what we create, It’s pure magic,” she then continued.

“I’ve been taking things day by day, learning as I go. There’s so much information out there about pregnancy and motherhood, what you should or shouldn’t do, that it can feel overwhelming, so I’ve instinctively kept this time quiet and sacred and trusted in my body and what it’s telling me. But now, I’m excited to share it with you all,” she then wrote.

“I’m really enjoying this stage of pregnancy (despite the insomnia and perpetual tiredness!). The kicks are especially wonderful, especially when we sing to the baby and it starts kicking around.

“We’ve decided to keep the gender a surprise so we are constantly guessing and wondering who this little person will be…what we do know if that whoever they are, they are already deeply loved and we cannot wait to meet them,” she then added.

Caggie’s followers sent their congratulations (Credit: Shivani Pau / YouTube)

Fans go wild over Caggie Dunlop baby news

Fans of Caggie took to the comment section to gush over the gorgeous news.

“Awww congrats!!!” one of her followers wrote.

“Omg congrats!!! Such happy news Caggie – congrats xx,” another gushed.

“Huge congratulations! Such lovely news and so happy for you both xxxxx,” a third commented.

“So excited for you darling girl! Such wonderful news! A gift from heaven,” another said.

“This is so beautiful you are going to be such a beautiful mummy. What an exciting journey ahead,” another wrote.

Read more: Sam Thompson’s ex Tiffany Watson slammed as she announces pregnancy: ‘Money grabbing knows no bounds’

Leave your congratulations for Caggie on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.