Tiffany Watson has announced she is pregnant with her second child, weeks after ex-boyfriend Sam Thompson split from Zara McDermott.

The 31-year-old reality star was in a relationship with the King of the Jungle from 2014 until 2017, with their relationship acting as a huge storyline in Made In Chelsea.

Fans were kept on the edge of their seats as the waited for the latest news on the couple. Through the years they were hit with numerous cheating allegations and decided to officially call things quits after three years.

Now, Tiffany has been happily married to Cameron McGeehan since 2022. The couple already have a baby, Jude, who is 18 months old.

Tiffany Watson upsets fans with announcement she’s pregnant

She took to Instagram to share their happy news with her followers. But her caption has annoyed a lot of fans – because it was an ad.

She wrote: “A best friend for Jude. Blessed to say we are growing our family.

“Thank you Clearblue for providing me with clear results! Not only did the Pregnancy Test with Weeks Indicator confirm I was pregnant, but it also revealed how many weeks it has been since conception.”

Just doesn’t seem sincere. Almost seems tacky.

The use of an ad as her pregnancy announcement has not gone down well with her followers.

One commented: “Ad on a pregnancy test? Wow, money grabbing knows no boundaries.”

Another agreed: “An advertisement for your pregnancy announcement…”

A follower responded directly to this comment: “I have seen others do it too. An odd thing to do. Just doesn’t seem sincere. Almost seems tacky.”

Tiffany has been slammed by fans over pregnancy announcement ad (Credit: Tiffany Watson YouTube)

Sam’s family have shown her support

However, some of her other fans have hit back at those slamming the star.

One responded: “So? She was going to be announcing it anyway. Might as well get paid for it! Babies aren’t cheap. You go Tiffany!”

A second penned: “She’s making money while you’re complaining. So I think she wins.”

The comment section also included messages of congratulations, including one from Sam’s sister, Louise Thompson. Sam’s most recent ex Zara also showed her support by liking the post.

Sam’s sister, Louise wrote: “So happy for you gorgeous girl.”

Sam and Zara’s split was reported on New Year’s Day, and he has finally broken his silence about it while speaking on his and Pete Wicks’ podcast.

