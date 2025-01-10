Sam Thompson heads off on ‘adventure’ with Marvin Humes following Zara McDermott ‘split’

Sam Thompson has quit the UK for a “new adventure” following his split from Zara McDermott.

Last week, it was reported that Sam and Zara had ended things after a five-year-romance. Former King of the Jungle Sam is said to have grown apart from Zara, with the pair appearing to spend both Christmas and New Year apart.

And this week, Sam told his fans he was off on a new “adventure” with pal Marvin Humes.

Sam Thompson leaves UK after Zara McDermott split

Both Sam and Zara have been active on social media since the news of their reported split – but have yet to address it.

On Friday (January 10) Sam took to his Instagram Story and shared a snap of him onboard a flight with friend Marvin Humes.

Flashing a smile to the camera, Sam captioned the post: “We’re off a new adventure.”

Zara McDermott on Instagram

Meanwhile, on Monday (January 6) Zara also broke her silence following her ‘split’.

Taking to her Instagram Story she shared a snapshot of herself with filming equipment. For the lengthy caption, she wrote: “I am so grateful to be able to use my platform to be able to make documentaries and make a difference in this world.”

She continued: “We have been working away behind the scenes for almost a year now creating a documentary series that looks into the impact of stalking on victims that are experiencing it right now.

“I really hope this is another series that can be shown in schools as part of an educational piece around toxic behaviours.”

‘It’s been a tough time for Zara’

It comes after Zara jetted off on a secret trip to Paris, amid her “tough” split from Sam.

Speaking to The Sun, a source claimed: “It’s been a tough time for Zara. The trip to Paris just helped her get away from it all.”

They added: “Zara just wants to try to focus on work and get herself together. They split sometime before it officially emerged and she is now living apart from him.”

