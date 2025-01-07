It was recently reported that TV stars Sam Thompson and Zara McDermott have called time on their five-year relationship.

It’s believed the couple were growing apart over the final year of their relationship. Fans had noticed the pair mentioning each other on social media less and less, but hoped there was nothing more to it.

However, neither Sam nor Zara have actually spoken out about their rumoured separation. And fans want to know why.

But now in an exclusive chat with Entertainment Daily, brand and culture expert Nick Ede has offered his opinion as to why they may have decided to remain silent…

Sam and Zara have stayed silent about their break-up (Credit: Cover Images)

Expert Nick Ede weighs in on Sam Thompson and Zara McDermott ‘split’

Nick explained: “I think this is a time for them to keep quiet and respect each other’s privacy. Both have large public profiles and will want to address their split when they are ready.”

However, it could be a good thing that neither have actually spoken about it. As it could hint they are trying to fix things behind the scenes.

The reported split comes months after it was believed the couple were having ‘crisis talks’ about their relationship. Something which they also never acknowledged.

Nick continued: “It could be a case that they are looking at ways of rectifying the relationship. There are more than the two of them in the relationship and so a split would be huge for them, their friends and also brands.”

According to Nick, the silence of Sam and Zara could be to have a “cooling of time” to try and “get the magic back”.

Zara has been updating her followers on her documentary (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Their social media presence since breaking up

Despite not mentioning the break-up, both the stars have still been very present on social media.

Just last night, Zara posted a bunch of stories on Instagram updating fans on her next documentary project. Meanwhile, Sam has continued to encourage his followers to make the most of their days.

But Nick believes this isn’t a surprise. Especially since both have huge followings.

“They have commitments and also a public profile. Individually, they are stars. Neither depend on the other for fame and money. So they want to show that as individuals its very much business as usual.”

Sam’s public profile has shot up over the past year, after winning I’m A Celebrity, along with his hugely successful podcast with best pal Pete Wicks. Zara has spent the last few years making documentaries about human issues, after appearing on Love Island.

Work commitments were believed to be one of the things that pulled the pair apart. But luckily they were never a double act, and Nick thinks this will help both of them keep their ever-growing careers rising smoothly.

He said: “Their individual paths don’t rely on each other. Zara is back filming for BBC Three. And Sam will always do well with podcasts, endorsement deals and radio gigs.”

Sam hasn’t acknowledged the break-up (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Will sides be taken?

This isn’t the first time that Sam and Zara have split. In 2020 it was revealed Zara had cheated on Sam, and so the pair went their separate ways. However, not long after they reconciled.

Things seem different this time, as it doesn’t appear that they have ended things negatively, and so battle lines haven’t been drawn.

Nick confirmed this: “I think there is a lot of love for both of them. And because of the way they are, both will come out well. Zara is becoming a great investigative journalist and broadcaster. And Sam is King of The Jungle with a huge following. I think both will come out unscathed.”

As for whether or not Nick would have advised them to announce their split, he admits he wouldn’t have.

He said: “I think they have done the right thing to go on as business as usual. They may be trying to work things out and reignite the flame. Or just want to go on their way and keep silent.”

He also believes their silence proves they have “a level of respect for each other” as they are able to go about it without a “he said she said”.

Since the split was reported, Zara has been ‘begged’ to go on Celebs Go Dating – the show where Sam met Pete. It comes amid reports she won’t be on Love Island: All Stars as ITV doesn’t want to risk upsetting Sam.

