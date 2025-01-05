Zara McDermott ‘split from Sam Thompson weeks ago’ as she ‘leaves UK’ amid ‘tough time’

Zara McDermott has reportedly left the UK amid reports she and Sam Thompson actually split up weeks ago.

This week, it was reported that Sam and Zara had ended things after a five-year romance. Former King of the Jungle Sam is said to have grown apart from Zara, with the pair appearing to spend both Christmas and New Year apart.

Now, it’s been claimed that Zara and Sam ended things weeks ago – and Zara has reportedly jetted off on a secret trip to Paris, amid the “tough time”.

The pair reportedly ended their romance weeks ago (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Zara McDermott ‘leaves UK’ after Sam Thompson split

Speaking to The Sun, a source claimed how Zara has recently headed to Paris in an effort to recover from the “tough” split from Sam.

“It’s been a tough time for Zara. The trip to Paris just helped her get away from it all,” the insider told the publication.

They added: “Zara just wants to try to focus on work and get herself together. They split sometime before it officially emerged and she is now living apart from him.”

ED! have contacted Zara and Sam’s representatives for comment.

Zara is said to have swapped the UK for France following their split (Credit: Splash News)

Zara McDermott ‘begged’ to appear on Celebs Go Dating

It comes after Zara is reported to have been “begged” to appear on the next series of Celebs Go Dating following her shock ‘split’ from Sam.

“Celebs Go Dating bosses are really keen to sign Zara up for the 2025 series – she’s a huge fan favourite and they think she’d be perfect for the show and have men lining up to date her,” an inside source told The Sun newspaper.

They continued: “It might be too soon after the split with Sam but they think she’d see the real meaning behind the show, which is about stars looking at themselves and their dating patterns.”

Zara McDermott and Sam Thompson

Both Zara and Sam have yet to confirm they are no longer together. But reports suggest their five-year relationship had ended before Christmas.

For New Year’s, Sam celebrated with his ex-Made In Chelsea co-stars Reza Amiri-Garroussi and Josh Patterson. The trio were at a party in London. Zara, on the other hand, reigned in the new year at home with her cats.

Weeks before headlines suggested the pair had split, Sam took to Instagram to honour his girlfriend. He shared a wholesome post on her birthday of the pair from a date night.

