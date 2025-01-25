TV star Steph McGovern reportedly needed help from medics after suffering a horrible accident while filming for Celebrity Bear Hunt.

The television presenter is set to star in the upcoming Netflix series alongside the likes of Una Healy, Danny Cipriani, and Mel B, to name a few. However, during the filming process, Steph faced her fair share of challenges.

Steph will star in the upcoming Celebrity Bear Hunt series (Credit: Netflix)

Steph McGovern accident during Celebrity Bear Hunt

As reported by The Sun, Steph suffered a nasty accident after swinging into a cliff during a challenge.

The 42-year-old is said to have almost broken her nose and there were concerns she was slightly concussed.

Host Holly Willoughby was so shaken by the scenes that she was holding back her tears. She also had concerns about whether Steph would be able to continue her journey on the show.

Steph nearly broke her nose after the accident (Credit: YouTube)

Luckily for Steph, she was fit enough to continue after 24 hours. On the upcoming show’s trailer, she was seen with a plaster across her nose.

“Not only was it terrifying for Steph, but for everyone watching – cast, crew and Holly included,” an inside source revealed.

“Holly was visibly shaken and close to tears, and at one point could be seen covering her face with her hands.

“But Steph is a trooper – she was determined to stay and luckily for her, she was given the green light to continue.”

Holly was ‘shaken’ by the accident (Credit: YouTube)

‘It was a very serious situation’

According to reports, Steph’s accident wasn’t the only worrying incident to take place while filming.

As noted by a source at the MailOnline, Changing Rooms star Laurence Llewellyn-Bowen nearly drowned after he leaped from a boat into the river.

“Laurence was very shaken as was everyone. He said that he thought he was a goner.

“It was a very serious situation and at the time we thought that maybe Netflix wouldn’t show what happened because it was that bad, but now it looks as if it will be in the programme.”

The new series of Celebrity Bear Hunt will debut on Netflix on February 5.

