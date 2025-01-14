The line-up for Holly Willoughby‘s Celebrity Bear Hunt has been revealed – and it’s a star-studded cast.

Amongst the cast are a Strictly legend, a celebrity ex-convict and a former star of Channel 4 – and they’re all on the run from Bear Grylls himself.

Celebrity Bear Hunt line-up revealed

Holly and Bear Grylls’ new Netflix show has finally revealed it’s cast – and it’s a good one!

The eight-episode series will see a group of celebs dropped into the Central American jungle. Bear will put them through their paces, and any who don’t impress will face the dreaded ‘Bear Hunt’ – a game of cat and mouse where they’ll be hunted down by Bear.

If they fail to avoid capture, they’ll be eliminated from the game.

12 stars will be taking part in the show – including actors, sporting legends and TV stars.

One star taking part is Leomie Anderson – a fashion model who has appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox. The 31 year old walked four consecutive Victoria’s Secret fashion shows between 2015 and 2019, and became a Victoria’s Secret Angel in 2020.

Joining her is former Spice Girls star Mel B. In the trailer, a stunned Mel can be seen shouting “terrifying” as clips of Bear hunting the celebs are shown.

Who else is in the lineup for Celebrity Bear Hunt?

Additionally, Strictly legend Shirley Ballas is also taking part. The 64-year-old head judge can be seen looking disgusted as Bear shows her how to do something with his pee in the trailer.

“How much away from Strictly can you get?” she quips. “Unbelievable,” she then says.

Joining her in the jungle are German tennis legend Boris Becker and Ted Lasso actor Kola Bokinni. In the trailer, Becker can be heard talking about his time in prison.

“I survived prison,” he says. “I want to compare it to the wild,” he then adds.

Becker was sentenced to 30 months in prison in 2022 after failing to hand over assets and trophies with a value of £2.5 million to repay his debt during his bankruptcy. However, he only served eight months.

Also among the cast are former Strictly star Danny Cipriani and TV chef Big Zuu.

The Saturdays star Una Healey is also roughing it up in the jungle, as is TV interior designer Laurence Llywelyn-Bowen.

Axed Channel 4 star Steph McGovern is also taking part, over a year from the end of her show, Steph’s Packed Lunch.

Rounding out the cast are supermodel Lottie Moss, and Inbetweeners star Joe Thomas.

Bear Hunt first trailer drops

The new trailer for the show, which was released today (Tuesday, January 14), gives viewers a glimpse at some of the thrilling action set to take place.

In the two-and-a-half-minute trailer, various shots of Bear chasing and capturing the celebrities can be seen.

In one shot, he ties up Laurence Llywelyn-Bowen, who quips: “I normally pay extra for that.”

“I’ve done many wild things in my life, but I’ve never hunted celebrities,” Bear says as he chases various stars through the Central American jungle.

Other shots in the trailer show Lottie Moss clashing with a “grumpy” co-star, celebs breaking down in tears and taking part in death-defying stunts.

In one clip, an emotional Lottie admits she was about to head back into rehab before taking part in the show. Shirley and Big Zuu can be seen sharing a sweet moment too as they discuss their council estate upbringings.

This is all happening in between clips of celebs jumping off speed-boats, smashing through walls and being hunted by Bear!

“I don’t think they knew what they were signing up for,” a smirking Holly then says as the trailer comes to an end.

Not long to go until we get to see exactly how exciting and brutal her new series is!

Celebrity Bear Hunt drops on Netflix on February 5.

