Inside Holly Willoughby’s ‘fresh start’ in 2025 – from mega-bucks three-show ‘offer’ from ITV to new ‘£8m’ mansion 

Holly Willoughby is gearing up for a “fresh start” in 2025, it has been reported. But what does she have up her sleeve?

The beloved TV presenter – who shares two children with husband Dan Baldwin – had a tough 2024. In July, police uncovered a plot to kidnap, rape and kill her.

As a result, Holly took a step back from the spotlight – including quitting ITV’s This Morning after 14 years years, amid a reported ‘feud’ with co-host Phillip Schofield.

Now, with Holly back on screens on Sunday (January 5) for the new Dancing on Ice series, it looks like 2025 has a lot in store for Holly.

The family have reportedly moved into a new mansion (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Holly Willoughby new mansion

It was recently reported that Holly forked out £8 million for her new mansion. She moved out of her reported £3 million London family home following her terrifying stalker ordeal last year.

The court sentenced the man allegedly behind the plot, Gavin Plumb, to life in prison in July. He will serve a minimum sentence of 16 years.

Now, it’s been claimed that Holly has moved into a new seven-bedroom mansion worth a reported £8 million, which she bought July.

The Sun claims that Holly and Dan are currently extending the property, as well as adding extra security. Land Registry documents also mention no charge from lenders.

ITV have reportedly offered her a huge three-show deal (Credit: ITV)

Holly’s mega-bucks three-show offer from ITV

With Holly back on screens for Dancing on Ice, it’s been reported ITV is keen to keep the TV star on their channel.

So much so, that they have reportedly offered her £1,000,000 to host three new series.

According to The Sun, Holly could bag a full series of You Bet! and another Saturday night show, and a potential gameshow or quiz.

“ITV chiefs are attempting to future-proof their relationship with Holly, who they very much see as having launched and nurtured her career on the network,” a TV insider told the publication.

They added: “ITV chiefs are attempting to future-proof their relationship with Holly, who they very much see as having launched and nurtured her career on the network.

“But they also understand she has earned her place as one of Britain’s biggest TV stars. And inevitably rivals will make her offers — so they feel they have to tempt her to stay.

“Of course, it’s entirely up to Holly if she takes up ITV’s deal or starts to consider her options elsewhere.”

A spokeswoman for ITV declined to comment.

Holly is said to be keen to put the past year behind her (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby ‘feeling like herself again’

Back in December, it was reported that Holly was ready to step back into the spotlight and “finally put everything behind her”.

A source told OK!: “It’s been quite a hellish year, what with the Gavin Plumber trial and the ongoing fallout with Phil but she is starting to feel like herself again.”

The source went on to claim that this is “mainly down” to her supportive friends and family, who have “helped her through some dark times”.

What’s more, the insider also shared that Holly is keen to get back to work too. They said: “People will see her doing different things, working with different co-stars.”

They also claimed: “Holly can’t wait to get back to doing jobs and shows she loves. She is determined to never go back to those dark days and feel as vulnerable as she did.”

Read more: Kim Woodburn’s fresh attack on ‘rude’ Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby

Are you excited to see Holly back on TV screens? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.