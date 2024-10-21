Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby have been slammed by Kim Woodburn years on from their infamous This Morning spat.

Back in 2017, Kim, 82, appeared on This Morning and clashed with Phil. It resulted in Celebrity Big Brother star Kim branding him a “big phoney” after he called out her controversial behaviour on CBB.

Now, years on, Kim has spoken about both Phil, 62, and his former co-host Holly, 43, as she called him “rude”. It comes months on from Holly and Phil’s exits from This Morning.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby news

Speaking to Reach PLC in association with WhichBingo, Kim said: “I think Phillip Schofield started out as a great presenter, he was, you know, to be fair.

“He did a lot of shows and he did them impeccably and was very likeable. Do you know what happened? The last few years of his career, he got too big for his boots. When I was interviewed by him he was rude, he was opinionated, he was on the edge of the sofa looking at me.”

Moving onto Holly, Kim said: “What did she ever do on the show? She was 14 years of Phillip Schofield, money for old rope, she didn’t do anything. She sat there when he was arguing with people, or questioning people on something serious and when it turned out, what did Holly do?”

Kim then claimed that if it wasn’t for Phil, Holly “wouldn’t have survived on the show for 14 years”.

This isn’t the first time Kim has hit out at Phillip and Holly. Last year, Kim wasted no time in criticising the pair as This Morning faced scandal.

Phil left ITV completely in 2023 after admitting to having an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger colleague. Holly left the programme in October last year.

In May last year, after Phil’s affair emerged, Kim told The Sun: “He was almost always rude, judgmental and looked at his guests as if they’d just fallen out of a piece of cheese.

“It’s astonishing he had the nerve to look down at others given the sordid secrets he was hiding.”

