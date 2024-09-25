Inside Phillip Schofield’s new life as he finally moves on from This Morning scandal with TV comeback

Phillip Schofield is making a comeback to TV with a new Channel 5 show, Cast Away.

It comes more than a year after his shock exit from This Morning and ITV after his affair admission.

But with a TV return on the horizon, what is Phil’s new life looking like since his ITV days? Let’s have a look.

Phil has filmed a new show for Channel 5 (Credit: Channel 5)

Phillip Schofield TV comeback

Today (September 25), Phil announced his return to TV. He’ll star in Channel 5’s Cast Away, which starts on September 30.

The show will see the presenter spend 10 days on a remote, unpopulated island off the coast of Madagascar. In a statement, Phil said: “This is most definitely a first for me and the only thing I felt compelled to do. It appealed to me on so many levels. I’ve recently had a lot of time to think about my life, what went right and what went wrong, but I’ve always had the safe arms of friends and family wrapped around me.

This time it’s just me, no phone, no comforts, no crew and only lip balm as a luxury.

It will also see him open up about his affair scandal. He admitted last year to having an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger male colleague on This Morning.

In a trailer for Cast Away, Phillip says: “I know what I did was unwise. But is it enough to absolutely destroy someone?”

Could Alfie and Phillip be eyeing a team up with Clarkson’s Farm? (Credit: Instagram)

Bachelor pad and puppy

Despite being away from TV screens, Phil has still showed glimpses of his personal life over the last year on his Instagram.

He has shared snippets of his reported £2m ‘bachelor pad’ as well as his adorable puppy, Alfie.

According to reports, Phil resides in a stunning house in Chiswick estimated to be worth around £2million. He moved into the home following his split from his estranged wife, Steph, after he came out as gay in 2019.

In a few posts on Instagram, Phil shared a glimpse into his stunning home as his dog watched the TV.

Will Phil do I’m A Celeb? (Credit: Cover Images)

I’m A Celebrity rumours

With one show now in the pipeline, reports suggest we might see Phil enter the I’m A Celebrity jungle this year.

A source previously told Bella: “Phillip is not the same since being away from TV, it’s what he’s done all his life and all he’s wanted. There are whispers that Ant and Dec are eager to have him on I’m A Celeb.”

Meanwhile, following his Channel 5 announcement, OLBG has odds at 5/1 on Phil doing the jungle.

Guess we’ll have to wait and see…

Phil remains close friends with his estranged wife Steph (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Relationship with his estranged wife and friends

Following his affair admission last year, Phil said his estranged wife Steph was understandably “angry”.

However, it seems the pair have managed to work through things and appear to remain friends. Over the last year, Phil and Steph have been seen out together on a few occasions including dog walks and meeting up with friends as well as enjoying family days out with their two adult daughters.

Last year, reports claimed that Phil was helping Steph with “odd jobs”.

Meanwhile, Phil has also been seen out with a few of his famous friends over the last year, including Dec Donnelly and Vanessa Feltz.

What Phillip Schofield gets up to now

In addition, it seems Phil has taken up a hobby in his free time – tennis. He shared an Instagram post earlier in September of him on a court.

He joked: “If Eric Morecambe played tennis.”

The star also shared a selfie as he found a new “happy place”. The picture showed Phil surrounded by sunflowers as he enjoyed the sunshine.

Phillip Schofield: Cast Away will air Monday September 30 at 9pm on Channel 5.

