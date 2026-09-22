Zayn Malik has offered a rare look at daughter Khai’s sixth birthday celebrations through new social media photos.

The Sun reports the pictures came from weekend festivities, but mum Gigi Hadid did not feature in the shared images. However, that does not establish whether Gigi attended any part of the wider celebrations.

Zayn kept his message upbeat and centred on his daughter’s big day. He wrote: “Khai’s 6th birthday this weekend!!”

The singer added: “Big thank you to everyone who made it extra special.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn)

Zayn Malik shares daughter Khai’s colourful party

The former One Direction star thanked the venues and baker behind the celebration.

He named American Dream, Nickelodeon Universe, Hasbro Arcade and The London Baker in his social media message.

One picture showed Khai with friends as she blew out candles on a towering birthday cake. Other photos showed her playing arcade games beside colourful balloons and party decorations.

Zayn said the group had enjoyed the outing, while praising the cake made for the occasion.

“Aww so cute,” one user wrote.

“Can’t believe Khai is 6!!!” another person shared.

“She’s growing so fast,” a third remarked.

Zayn shares his daughter with model Gigi (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik after their split

Gigi and Zayn’s on-off relationship began in 2015 after they met at a Victoria’s Secret party. They split in October 2021, when Khai was one.

They have continued co-parenting since the split. The pair are understood to divide custody equally, according to The Sun.

Zayn has previously described the arrangement as “50/50”. Gigi has said they organise their custody schedules months ahead.

She has also spoken about love and camaraderie between them while raising their daughter. The Sun reports Gigi has been dating actor Bradley Cooper since October 2023.

Zayn is not publicly known to be dating anyone, according to the same report.

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