Tina O’Brien, 43, sets pulses racing in tiny dress for red carpet appearance

Tina O’Brien made quite the statement as she posed on the 2026 Inside Soap Awards red carpet.

Tina looked glam on the red carpet (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Tina O’Brien stuns on the red carpet

The 43-year-old star chose a tiny sparkling white dress, finished with a matching feathered stole and a strong Old Hollywood feel.

On the night, she was joined by her co-star Lucy Fallon, who went darker in a sheer black mini dress, worn with lace shorts and a cut-out panel.

The pair play mother and daughter duo Sarah and Bethany Platt on Coronation Street.

Their glamorous arrival came during an even bigger night for the long-running soap. The show collected eight prizes, including Best Soap for a third consecutive year.

More than 110,000 soap fans voted for their favourite programmes, stars and stories.

The annual event brought cast members from Coronation Street, Emmerdale, Hollyoaks and EastEnders together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucy Fallon 🍒🐆🍒 (@lucyfallonx)

Coronation Street dominates the Inside Soap Awards 2026

Gareth Pierce won Best Actor for playing Todd Grimshaw, while Vicky Myers took Best Actress as Lisa Connor-Swain.

Vicky and Alison King then took Best Partnership for Lisa and Carla’s romance. James Cartwright earned Best Villain for playing Theo Silverton.

The abuse storyline involving Todd and Theo was voted Best Storyline. Daniel Brocklebank received Best Exit following Billy Mayhew’s departure during the Corriedale crossover.

Jude Riordan completed the soap’s haul with Best Young Performer for Sam Blakeman.

Inside Soap editor Sarah Ellis said Todd’s abuse story had connected strongly with the audience. She also highlighted continuing affection for Carla and Lisa, also known as Swarla.

Soap stars bring glamour to Manchester

Beyond Corrie’s haul, the Dingles secured Best Family for the seventh time.

Chris Coghill won Best Newcomer and Best Comic Performance for his Emmerdale role as Kev Barton.

Adam Thomas retained Best Drama Star for Waterloo Road, while Alex Fletcher received Outstanding Achievement.

Claire King became the first Inside Soap Awards Hall of Fame inductee. EastEnders star Diane Parish was named Soap Superstar of 2026.

The results capped a milestone 30th year for the awards.

Read more: Tina O’Brien is ‘perfection’ in string bikini during sun-filled holiday

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