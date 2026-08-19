Perez Hilton has reportedly been asking whether his famous friends have sent messages while he remains in hospital following a distressing incident at his Miami home.

The 48-year-old blogger has received inpatient care since August 4. The hospitalisation followed a distressing livestream incident at his Miami home, which prompted viewers to alert the authorities.

A family friend has now claimed that the celebrities Perez hoped would contact him have not reached out. According to the Daily Mail, his loved ones have struggled with how to answer his questions about their support.

Perez is currently in hospital (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Perez Hilton asks if famous friends have contacted him

The family friend told the Daily Mail: “All the ones he wanted to reach out, all the celebrities who he has mended fences with, all the ones who said he’s their friend. None of them are doing anything.”

The source claimed no flowers, cards or private messages had arrived from the particular stars Perez wanted to hear from. They added: “We don’t even know how to break this news to him, he’ll be crushed.”

The report pointed to Perez’s past friendships with stars including Lady Gaga, Katy Perry and Adele. It also noted that he had repaired some previously difficult celebrity relationships over the years.

‘He doesn’t have a lot of presence of mind’

Perez Hilton’s family says the celebrity blogger needs surgery and faces a lengthy recovery after suffering significant blood loss. In their update on Perez Hilton’s health, they described his condition as “serious but stable”.

The confirmed medical update comes as a source cited by the Daily Mail claimed Perez’s injuries could leave significant scarring. However, neither his family nor his medical team has confirmed that he has suffered permanent disfigurement.

Separately, a close friend reportedly discussed the 48-year-old’s recovery and his efforts to process what happened.

The friend said: “Perez knows that something happened and he knows that things aren’t good right now, but he doesn’t have a lot of presence of mind.”

They added: “This is not going to be something where in five days, I’m like, ‘he’s fine.’ This is months, maybe years.”

Perez Hilton’s family focus on his recovery

The Daily Mail claims Perez remains in hospital under Florida’s Baker Act at an undisclosed inpatient facility. A family friend said doctors had treated his injuries with extensive stitching. Although they expect scarring, the source added that “physically he is going to be ok”.

Perez has also reportedly turned to his faith during treatment. The family friend said he had been reading a Bible and praying as he focused on his physical and mental recovery.

His relatives have taken on a series of practical responsibilities while he receives care. The Daily Mail claims Perez’s mother, Teresita Lavandeira, filed for temporary legal custody of his three children at a Miami family court on August 7.

Perez cannot currently use personal devices during treatment. His family has therefore taken responsibility for managing his finances and celebrity news website. The report claims Perez kept much of the information about his income and bills on his phone, leaving his relatives to work through the details.

Publishing on PerezHilton.com has now resumed. However, the family friend said the site’s traditionally cutting tone would change significantly. They said it would no longer focus on being “mean” or calling people out, although it would continue publishing celebrity news.

Meanwhile, his loved ones are reportedly trying to protect him from negative public comments. They believe Perez still faces a long journey, despite the encouraging update about his physical condition.

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