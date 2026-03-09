‘I’m out!’ The ‘dirty prank’ gone wrong that forced Gemma Collins to shout ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!’ during South Africa series

Gemma Collins is heading back into the jungle as part of the All-Stars I’m A Celeb South Africa line-up — and she’s already revealed one moment that nearly made her quit all over again.

The reality TV favourite was confirmed today (March 9) as one of the returning stars. She’ll be entering the camp later in the series alongside former Corrie star Craig Charles. The pair first appeared together during the 2014 run, but Gemma famously quit after just three days.

Craig was then forced to leave the following day after receiving the devastating news that his brother Dean had died from a heart attack.

Now, both are giving the jungle another shot in the 2026 South African series — though Gemma admits it hasn’t exactly been plain sailing.

Gemma has signed up for the I’m A Celebrity South Africa series (Credit: Shutterstock)

Gemma Collins reveals ‘dirty prank’ during I’m A Celeb South Africa

Speaking at the show’s launch event at Ham Yard Hotel in London this morning, Gemma admitted she ended up shouting “I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!” once again during filming.

While reflecting on the highs and lows of the experience, she revealed former football manager Harry Redknapp pulled a “dirty prank” on her in camp.

“Harry played a dirty prank on me and I actually fell for it,” Gemma said.

“He’s a fraudster, he’s so funny. I’m not going to say exactly what happened but I did get him back!”

Sitting next to him at the event, she added: “This guy deserves an Oscar because I fully believed him.”

The prank clearly rattled her. “It led me to say, ‘I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!’ He scared me so much, I was like, ‘Nah, I’m outta here! I’m out, that’s it!’”

Ant and Dec also spilled some secrets (Credit: ITV)

‘There’s a lot of drama this series’

Hosts Ant and Dec were also present at the launch and teased plenty of tension in the new series.

“There’s a lot of drama, without giving too much away,” Ant McPartlin said. “Yes, there’s a lot of drama this series and it’s up and down.”

He added: “You will witness arguments, you will witness things we haven’t seen on I’m A Celebrity Australia for a while.”

Recent series have seen campmates get along well, but that may be about to change. Ant hinted that this year’s contestants are determined to prove themselves.

According to him, the cast “want to become legends”.

Declan Donnelly agreed, describing the line-up as “very strong characters” who are “very sure of themselves”.

Reflecting on the harmony in recent camps, Ant joked: “Happy families… not anymore!”

I’m A Celebrity South Africa launches Monday, April 6 on ITV and ITVX

