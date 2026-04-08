‘Real reason’ for David Haye and Beverley Callard’s I’m A Celebrity feud ‘revealed’ as his behaviour defended

I’m A Celebrity South Africa has barely begun, but David Haye is already facing backlash from viewers. This was mainly due to his behaviour towards Beverley Callard in the opening episode.

From the moment the all-stars series kicked off, campmates were split into two teams and thrown straight into competition mode.

With Ashley Roberts and Adam Thomas leading the groups, tensions were already high. But it was David’s early decisions that really got people talking.

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David Haye hasn’t made many friends early on in I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

Beverley and David ‘feud’ on I’m A Celebrity

After Ashley’s team won the first trial, she chose David to join her side. However, things quickly took a turn when they were given the power to decide who from the opposite team would be sent to the worse camp. And David made the choice.

Viewers were left shocked by his decision, particularly as Beverley ended up in the tougher environment. Alongside this, some of David’s comments didn’t sit well with fans, with many accusing him of trying to take control despite Ashley being the official team leader.

Social media quickly filled with criticism, with some viewers even branding his behaviour “misogynistic”.

Later in the episode, Beverley didn’t hold back when discussing how she felt about the situation. She said: “I’ve been a fan of his for years and years. But not any more, I tell you.

“David Haye flipping sent me to Savannah Scrub! I was thinking ‘You’re going to get it, mate!’

“I’ve thought about this, over the hours. Thinking that I’m going to chin him, and all the rest of it.”

Beverley was defended by fans (Credit: ITV)

David Haye’s behaviour defended by his friends

Despite the backlash, David’s friends have since spoken out to defend his actions, insisting there was no personal motive behind his decision.

According to The Sun, they claim his choice was purely strategic, with the aim of giving himself and his team the best possible chance in the competition.

One source explained: “David is a very calm and thoughtful person. He thinks everything through. He’s very logical.

“His thought process would have been all about survival instinct. He knew in order to have the best chance in there, it was important to have the strongest members of the group in his team.”

They added that it was “nothing against Beverley”, but rather that he didn’t consider how it might come across in the moment.

Another friend reportedly said: “It’s not like he’s got a grudge against her. Far from it.”

They also joked that while he may have once been a boxer, at heart he’s more of a “lover not a fighter”.

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