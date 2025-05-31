Britain’s Got Talent viewers divided over Amanda Holden’s ‘inappropriate’ final outfit

Britain’s Got Talent viewers have slammed judge Amanda Holden for her “inappropriate” outfit.

Tonight (May 31) marks the final of Britain’s Got Talent 2025. All four judges put on their fanciest outfits for the huge night ahead.

But it seems while many found Amanda’s look amazing, some fans believe it isn’t appropriate for a family show.

Amanda wore a very showy dress (Credit: ITV)

Britain’s Got Talent Amanda Holden outfit

Amanda Holden wowed in a special custom made dress by Saint Hendrix. The outfit was styled by Karl Willett and Adele Pentland.

The 54-year-old judge wore a backless floor length white gown. The halter-neck skin-tight dress featured a very low front – with two signature pieces drawing attention to the fact it was so low.

Along with the dress, Amanda wore her hair up in a low bun style, with a bespoke hair piece from Louise Mariette.

And she matched the outfit to silver jewellery made by The Diamond Lab.

But as Amanda stepped on stage beside her fellow judges – some fans weren’t impressed by her choice of outfit. And this isn’t the first time this year that viewers have shared their opinions on her outfit.

Viewers share their thoughts

Right before the final began, Amanda posted her outfit to her Instagram account, showing her love for the designers involved.

However, many acknowledged it was a stunning gown – just not for Saturday night on ITV.

One viewer commented: “Whilst this dress is beautiful and you look amazing, it’s a bit much for 7pm viewing and a family show at that.”

Another penned: “A bit OTT for 7pm. It’s about Britain’s Got Talent – not you Amanda.”

“Thought Britain’s Got Talent is meant to be a family show…Shocking.” another commented.

It wasn’t only those on Instagram who had an issue, as some took to X to show their annoyance at her outfit choice.

One tweeted: “Amanda put them away, we’ve all seen this before.”

“Amanda Holden’s wardrobe/dresser needs fired. What a [bleep] mess.”

However, others thought she looked amazing. And didn’t think it was too much for TV.

One fan wrote: “Amanda looks absolutely incredible in that white dress.”

“Amanda looks stunning tonight!” another commented.

A third clapped back to the haters: “Let Amanda wear what she wants. Stop telling people what they can and can’t wear. Mind your own business.”

