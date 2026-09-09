Jodie set to make shock visit to Sarah after uncovering Bethany and Kit’s secret in Coronation Street

Coronation Street has aired a surprise twist as Jodie discovered Bethany and Kit’s secret, with spoilers confirming she uses the revelation to her own advantage.

For a while, fans have suspected Bethany and Kit could embark on an affair after spotting clues between the pair. But many were still left shocked when it was revealed they had indeed slept together.

With Kit also dealing with his stage three breast cancer diagnosis, he’s been acting out. But in tonight’s episode, Jodie was the one to discover the truth. And wherever Jodie goes, trouble always seems to follow.

Bethany and Kit don’t realise Jodie is listening (Credit: ITV)

Jodie discovered Bethany and Kit slept together

In tonight’s episode, Bethany and Kit decided they needed to talk about what had happened between them, as both were completely wracked with guilt.

However, Jodie had just received a voice note from Kit explaining that he didn’t want to see her again and that they were better off as friends.

Unsurprisingly, she didn’t react too well to that.

Instead, Jodie decided to let herself into their house and do some snooping. But what she discovered was even more shocking than she could have imagined.

Upon hearing Bethany and Kit return home, Jodie quickly hid in another room. That’s when the pair decided to talk about their night together.

Both were adamant that it had been a mistake and that it should never have happened.

Unfortunately for them, Jodie wasn’t just listening to their conversation. She also recorded the whole thing, and it’s clear she plans to use the information to get whatever she wants.

Bethany suspects Jodie knows their secret (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers reveal shock prison visit

Spoilers for later in the week confirm that Jodie uses her new knowledge to wind Bethany up and cause her a great deal of stress.

Bethany becomes suspicious when Jodie reveals she’s booked a visit with Sarah. She instantly gets the impression that Jodie knows more than she’s letting on, but Jodie continues to play innocent.

However, in the prison visiting room, Jodie apologises for attacking Sarah before revealing something to her.

Later, Bethany is furious to discover that Jodie has been stirring the pot once again and storms over to Number 8 for a showdown.

But their row is interrupted by the arrival of Jodie’s dad, Doug, who has made a shocking return.

Exactly what Jodie has revealed to Sarah remains to be seen. But with Doug now back in Weatherfield, could we finally be about to get some answers about Jodie and what she’s really up to?

Read more: Coronation Street fans convinced soap has a Kit Green problem as they declare: ‘Please stop!’