‘Nepo baby!’: Fans share their frank thoughts as Romeo Beckham is pictured in new acting role for first time

Romeo Beckham has been spotted on set for the first time after securing his debut acting role in upcoming French film Forty Love.

The son of David and Victoria Beckham is making the leap into movies, with the romantic drama marking his first major screen role.

Romeo, 23, takes on the role of a tennis player whose arrival turns another young protege’s world upside down.

Romeo Beckham has landed his first acting role in a French drama (Credit: Cover Images)

A newly-released image from the film shows Romeo alongside co star Paul Kircher as filming continues.

Romeo Beckham pictured in acting debut

In the first look image, Romeo sports a shaved head as he stares intently at Paul, who plays rising tennis star Sacha Gallo.

Sacha appears destined for success, with his future carefully planned by his father, who also serves as his coach.

However, everything changes when a new player arrives on the scene. As Sacha prepares for a major tennis tournament in Paris, Romeo’s character captures his attention and threatens to distract him from the biggest challenge of his career.

Set against the backdrop of the French Riviera, the film is said to explore themes of ambition, performance and intimacy.

A synopsis reads: “For the first time, Gallo faces an opponent of an entirely different nature. Love. A force as exhilarating as it is destabilising and far more dangerous than anything he has encountered on the court.”

Romeo Beckham to make his acting debut in romance ‘FORTY LOVE.’ It follows a tennis prodigy (Paul Kircher) who finds his world upended when a charismatic rival (Beckham) enters his life, forcing him to confront a challenge greater than any match: love. ([https://t.co/65OixiGh9a](https://t.co/65OixiGh9a)) pic.twitter.com/qWcjDI41GX — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) June 22, 2026

Forty Love is directed by Pierre Ange Carlotti. The cast also includes The Beach star Guillaume Canet and French screen icon Catherine Deneuve.

Not everyone, however, has welcomed Romeo’s move into acting.

Fans react to Romeo Beckham’s acting career

Many viewers have taken to X to share their opinions after news of Romeo’s casting emerged. And unfortunately, they aren’t all positive!

Many focused on his famous family background, with some suggesting his surname may have helped open doors in the industry….

Before moving into fashion and acting, Romeo pursued careers in both tennis and football. In 2024, he turned his attention to modelling and went on to work with fashion houses Yves Saint Laurent and Balenciaga.

Now, acting appears to be his latest venture.

Reacting to the casting news, one critic wrote on X: “Another nepo baby. Revolutionary.”

Another added: “Nice to have a famous daddy and mummy who can pull strings to get ahead of the line.”

A third made a reference to the 2002 film Bend It Like Beckham, writing: “Oh he’ll be bending him like Beckham.”

Forty Love is set for release in France this November. Release dates for other countries have yet to be announced.

With the Beckham name attached to the project, there is likely to be plenty of attention when the film premieres later this year.

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