‘Bruised’ Frankie Bridge shows off results from more cosmetic procedures: ‘It’s still a bit wonky’

Frankie Bridge is no stranger to a cosmetic procedure and has shown off the results from having more work done.

The Loose Women star, who was also a member of The Saturdays, has shared a new vlog to her YouTube channel and updated fans with what she’s been up to recently.

Before Christmas, the 37-year-old underwent a lip blush and had a Sofwave laser on her face.

A week later, Frankie admitted it was “hard” trying to look young as her face started to “swell”. In addition to the lip blush and Sofwave laser, the Up hitmaker said she had since had a multi-functional injectable called Julaine done and more Botox.

In February, Frankie had a lymphatic drainage massage, and after having it done, she was immediately pleased.

Meanwhile, just a couple of weeks ago, she had more Botox done after revealing she had someone new do it for her.

Frankie has had more cosmetic work done (Credit: YouTube)

Frankie Bridge shows off results from more cosmetic work

In her latest vlog uploaded yesterday (April 27), Frankie filmed herself getting ready in the mirror before heading off to a friend’s birthday dinner.

A day prior, Frankie explained she had polynucleotides done under her eyes.

While pointing to her face, she said: “I have a little bruise here,” while pointing to her cheek. However, she admitted it wasn’t “too bad” under her eyes.

“It’s not that swollen,” Frankie added.

Frankie also had more filler in her lips (Credit: YouTube)

‘It all went wrong’

The mum-of-two also admitted to having more filler in her lips, explaining, “they have been looking really dry”.

“I had a wonky lip from where I’d had Botox and it hit a blood vessel, it all went wrong,” she continued.

“It’s still a bit wonky, but it’s evened it out a bit. I didn’t want to add any volume, really, just a little bit to even it out.”

On the plus side, Frankie declared she would “normally swell”, but hasn’t on this occasion.

Read more: Frankie Bridge admits ‘that’s life’ after sharing gross ‘soiling themselves’ story

What do you think of this story? Let us know your thoughts and leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.