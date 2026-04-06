Loose Women star Frankie Bridge has had more cosmetic surgery and showed off the results with her fans.

The 37-year-old, who was also a member of The Saturdays, shares new vlogs on her YouTube channel on a weekly basis. From documenting her family life, business endeavours, and day-to-day activities, Frankie films a wide range of content.

Frankie has been open about her surgery in the past (Credit: Splashnews.com)

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What surgery has Frankie Bridge had recently?

In her videos, she has also been open about her cosmetic surgery and procedures. Before Christmas, Frankie underwent a lip blush and had a Sofwave laser on her face.

A week later, Frankie admitted it was “hard” trying to look young as her face started to “swell”. In addition to the lip blush and Sofwave laser, the Not Giving Up hitmaker said she had since had a multi-functional injectable called Julaine done and more Botox.

In February, Frankie had a lymphatic drainage massage, and after having it done, she was immediately pleased.

However, after having more work done, Frankie admitted she was “nervous” she needed to have more so soon after her latest procedure.

Frankie has had more Botox done to her face (Credit: YouTube)

Frankie shows off results from more surgery

In her latest vlog shared today (April 6), Frankie admitted she had undergone having more Botox.

While filming herself in her car, she expressed: “Hello, it is Tuesday, and I am on my way back from my follow-up from my new Botox person.”

While trying to frown directly at the camera lens and showing off the results, Frankie added: “I’m quite happy with that. It’s made me look fresher but I still have expressions.”

Explaining her concerns, she continued: “The only thing it does do is make me nervous that it’s going to wear off even quicker because mine seems to always wear off really quickly. But hopefully that’s not how it works!”

Read more: Frankie Bridge admits ‘that’s life’ after sharing gross ‘soiling themselves’ story

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