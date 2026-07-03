Kelly Brook’s recent photoshoot was very Wimbledon inspired.

The TV personality, 46, stepped onto court as the Wimbledon Championships got under way. She wore a tiny pleated navy skirt and a red polo shirt.

Kelly added a navy and white jumper around her shoulders. She finished the look with a pair of funky white shades.

She flashed a beaming smile for the camera. The snap nodded to the world-famous image taken by Martin Elliott.

What was the original Tennis Girl poster? The original Tennis Girl photograph was taken by Martin Elliott in 1976 and became one of the best-known British poster images of the era. The model in the image was Fiona Butler, then 18.

The photo showed her from behind on a tennis court, lifting her dress while holding a racket.

The poster was published by Athena and reportedly sold more than two million copies.

It became closely associated with 1970s British pop culture and has been widely referenced in later celebrity shoots and advertising campaigns.

Kelly Brook’s tennis inspired photoshoot

The timing could not have been better. Wimbledon fever had just kicked in, so the tribute landed right in the middle of the buzz.

The original Tennis Girl poster became a true British pop culture staple. It featured Fiona Butler and sold more than two million copies after Athena published it in the 1970s.

That history still gives the image huge pull. So Kelly’s fresh spin was always likely to get people talking.

She also appeared to enjoy the day with a male pal. Later, she shared another snap to her Instagram Story and captioned it: “Deuce”.

Kelly stunned on the court (Credit: Fred Duval / SplashNews.com)

The famous tennis tribute that stars often turn to

Kelly is not the first celebrity to revisit the famous image. Last summer, Amanda Holden also recreated the famous tennis moment for a Wimbledon campaign.

The radio presenter, 55, posted her version on Instagram for a Revive Collagen promotion. She wore a pink racer-back sports bra and a matching high-waisted pleated tennis skirt.

Amanda captioned the snap: “Cheeky? @revivecollagen. Are you enjoying Wimbledon?”

The original image became notorious for one striking detail. Fiona lifted her dress on court and revealed she was wearing no underwear.

Kelly’s latest post clearly played with that same visual legacy. This time, she gave it a glossy celebrity twist.

Another Kelly Brook photoshoot moment after St Tropez

This was not Kelly’s first eye-catching update in recent days. She recently shared a workout clip while enjoying a sun-soaked break in St Tropez.

In the video, she wore a blue and white bikini. She did squats and lifted weights in a hotel gym.

The make-up free star has been staying at a wellness retreat on the French Riviera. She also gave fans a glimpse of the trip with husband Jeremy Parisi.

Kelly told followers they had enjoyed a “glamorous week of wellness”. She also posted a sweet lunch selfie with Jeremy.

Read more: Kelly Brook sends fans into meltdown with sexy lingerie shoot

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