Lisa Faulkner has shared an update with fans after undergoing surgery for her breast cancer.

The Sun reported that Lisa Faulkner revealed doctors diagnosed her with early-stage breast cancer on Thursday (July 2). She said she already had surgery and will next have radiotherapy.

Lisa announced her cancer diagnosis on Thursday (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Lisa Faulkner issues cancer update

In a fresh update, the 54-year-old shared a message on Instagram Stories yesterday afternoon (July 3), a day after she went public with the news.

She wrote: “Thank you for all of your support and your lovely messages. I promise I will read every word.”

Lisa added: “So many of you going through this or someone who is. Your love and kindness has really touched me and I thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Lisa previously explained why she had gone quiet on social media when she first opened up about her diagnosis.

She said: “I know I’ve been very quiet on here, reason being I have had to have surgery for the early stages of breast cancer.”

She told fans the operation took place two weeks ago. She also shared the result many supporters hoped to hear.

Lisa said: “I had surgery two weeks ago, it was quite a big op but it’s all good and I’ve my results back and they’ve got everything out.”

She added: “So it’s all clear and I just need now to have some radiotherapy in a few weeks.”

Lisa also reassured followers about how she feels now.

She said: “I just wanted to say I’ve got a bit of healing to do but I’m good. I’m well and feeling so much better and I’m so grateful I went for my mammogram.”

Why her mammogram message hit home

Lisa used the update to urge others not to delay appointments. She said her mammogram helped doctors catch the cancer early.

She told followers: “I just wanted to say don’t put them off, go, because they found this and without that mammogram it wouldn’t have been picked up.”

She also praised the health service.

Lisa said: “Thank you to our wonderful NHS and the fact we can have these mammograms and we can get treatment early.”

That message quickly struck a chord with fans and famous friends. The Sun reported that support flooded in soon after she shared the diagnosis.

Actress Tamzin Outhwaite wrote: “Love you Lise. You’ve got this my darling.”

Other followers added: “Sending so much love your way, lovely xx.” and “Sending love and hugs.”

Lisa is well known for her acting career, including EastEnders. In recent years, she has also built a strong profile as a TV chef.

Lisa Faulkner’s TV career and public profile Lisa Faulkner is an actress, presenter and cook. She is known to soap viewers for playing Fi Browning in EastEnders. Acting credits include EastEnders, Holby City and Spooks.

She later became a familiar TV food personality.

She won Celebrity MasterChef in 2010.

She has since presented cooking programmes and published cookbooks.

She is married to MasterChef presenter John Torode.

The Sun reported that her husband, John Torode, had not publicly commented in the source report.

For now, the Lisa Faulkner cancer update carries a hopeful tone. She told fans that doctors caught it early, surgery removed it, and radiotherapy comes next.

What Lisa Faulkner said about her diagnosis and treatment Lisa Faulkner said doctors found early-stage breast cancer.

She said she had surgery two weeks before sharing the update.

She described the operation as a big procedure.

She said her results showed doctors had removed everything.

She said the cancer was clear after surgery.

She said radiotherapy was expected in the following weeks.

She said a mammogram led to the cancer being picked up.

She thanked the NHS and urged people not to put off mammogram appointments.

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