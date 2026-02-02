Frankie Bridge admits ‘that’s life’ after sharing gross ‘soiling themselves’ story

Frankie Bridge has opened up about a gross story in her latest upload that you wouldn’t wish on anyone.

Since last year, the Loose Women star and member of The Saturdays has been sharing weekly vlogs on her YouTube channel, where she documents her life.

In the latest upload shared today (February 2), Frankie has detailed a happy situation that turned into something rather unpleasant…

Frankie shared another one of her weekly vlogs (Credit: YouTube)

Frankie Bridge reveals gross fart story

In a video from 12 hours ago, Frankie filmed herself in the car soon after she had left a meeting in London.

As she continued to plan her fashion event, Faves Live, the 37-year-old admitted it has been a stressful time. However, in a more positive update, Frankie expressed her excitement after everything started to fall into place.

“We’ve just had our first backstage sponsor confirmed, and it’s exactly who I wanted it to be!” she said, explaining they have come back for a “second year in a row”.

After the successful meeting, Frankie revealed she attempted to get the train home in time to pick up the kids from school. However, when she got to the station, travellers were informed there was no driver, causing a delay.

When she got the confirmation about the sponsor, Frankie tried to call her friend and celebrate, however, the signal was bad.

Sadly, the worst was still to come. After admitting she couldn’t stop smiling about the news, when it was time for her to get up and leave the train, a man in front of her let a smelly one rip.

“You stand up and there’s a man in front of you and you step right into his fart. Pure poo particles!” she explained.

Admitting she “couldn’t breathe”, Frankie said it smelt “fresh” while noting that she “wouldn’t be surprised if he [bleeped] himself”.

“I thought, you know what, that’s just life, isn’t it? Bringing you back down to earth! You can’t wipe the smile off my face but it’s a reminder, don’t get too big for your boots, Frankie Bridge, because you never know whose fart you’re going to walk into next,” she continued.

“I thought, that’s lovely that, you can’t break me. Not even you and your stinky bum!”

Frankie opened up about a man farting in her direction (Credit: YouTube)

Viewers react

Despite the grim story, Frankie’s fans enjoyed the vlog and rushed to the comments section.

“Fave part of the week – watching this vlog on my commute into London. Positive vibes,” one user wrote.

“Love your vlogs Frankie. Well done with your Faves business and getting the backstage sponsor you wanted,” another person shared.

“Favourite vlog,” a third remarked.

