Frankie Bridge makes pregnancy admission as she opens up about ‘painful’ reproductive system

Frankie Bridge has opened up about her painful periods as she explains how her hormones reacted to her while pregnant.

The Loose Women star and member of The Saturdays shares two sons — Parker, 11 and Carter, 10 — with her former footballer husband Wayne Bridge.

Since last year, Frankie has been sharing weekly vlogs on her YouTube channel, where she documents her life. In the latest upload shared today (January 19), she has opened up about her reproductive system.

Frankie said she’s never suffered from PMS until recently (Credit: YouTube)

Frankie Bridge on ‘painful’ periods

While showing off her swollen face, Frankie revealed it was the reaction to eating lots of sugar.

“I’ve never had a body that has likes women’s hormones,” she announced. “I don’t know what that says about me, but it hates it.”

“Ever since I was younger, I’ve struggled with painful periods,” she added.

Frankie declared that she’s “never had PMS though”, stating that it is a “new” thing for her. “Even when I was pregnant, Wayne might tell you a different story, I never had that irritability, like just pure rage,” she continued.

While laughing, Frankie admitted: “Turns out I do now!”

In the lead up to her period, the What About Us hitmaker stated she had been “so irritable” with “no patience whatsoever” that left her feeling “emotional” for “no reason”.

In last week’s vlog, Frankie showed off her puffy appearance after having several facial procedures. She had also been unwell for a few days and expressed her desire to go on holiday with the family.

Frankie’s fans offered their support (Credit: YouTube)

‘It’s a shock when u have never experienced it before’

As per usual, Frankie was supported by her loyal subscribers who took to the comments section to react.

“Favourite vlog,” one user wrote.

“Love you Frankie,” another person shared adding the red heart emoji.

“As you get older babe your body changes and it’s a shock when u have never experienced it before x,” a third remarked.

