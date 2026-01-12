Swollen Frankie Bridge admits ‘I feel gross’ as she shows off puffy appearance following recent procedures

Frankie Bridge showed off her “swollen” appearance following several facial procedures she’s recently had done.

The 36-year-old mum-of-two shares weekly YouTube vlogs documenting her life and has been open about her cosmetic surgery. Before Christmas, Frankie underwent a lip blush and had a Sofwave laser on her face.

A week later, Frankie admitted it was “hard” trying to look young as her face started to “swell”. In addition to the lip blush and Sofwave laser, the former Saturdays singer said she had since had a multi-functional injectable called Julaine done and more Botox.

Now, in her most recent vlog shared today (January 12), Frankie declared that she “feels gross”.

Frankie admitted she has been unwell recently (Credit: YouTube)

Frankie Bridge’s face ‘still swollen’ in new YouTube blog

In footage filmed days before the new year, Frankie admitted “this is my worst time of year”, stating that her depression is “creeping in”.

The What About Us hitmaker explained she had been “feeling sick” since the weekend before. Frankie expressed her desire to be on holiday with her family, but stated it is “so [bleep]ing expensive”.

Frankie said that her husband Wayne Bridge urged her to go to the gym, telling her that she would feel better after. “I know he’s right, but I just can’t do it,” she shared.

While giving an update following her cosmetic procedures, Frankie said: “Also, my face is still swollen. My under eyes are still puffy.” As she pointed to underneath her eyes, she added: “They’re still bruised here.”

“I feel gross!” Frankie continued.

Frankie pointed to her swollen face following her recent procedures (Credit: YouTube)

‘Well done for being real!’

As fans tuned into the vlog, many supported Frankie and identified with some of her emotions.

“I suffer with bad depression. I find Christmas and New Year too overwhelming. Don’t ever apologise for how you feel. It’s not like we want to feel like this, depression is the pits. I’ve learnt over the years not to cover up how I feel, as I had years of pretending I was ok to everyone, which didn’t help how I really felt. The past 2 years I’ve booked a holiday in January, which helps massively. I’d definitely recommend it. Hope you’re feeling ok. Don’t beat yourself up, remember that,” one user wrote.

“Well done for being real! Sending love,” another shared.

“Favourite vlog,” a third remarked.

