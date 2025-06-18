The ex-girlfriend of Brian McFadden, Delta Goodrem, has married partner Matthew Copley in a wedding in Malta.

Neighbours star Delta and Brian dated for seven years and got engaged before their split in April 2011.

Delta, best known for starring in Neighbours and her long-running role as a coach on The Voice Australia, tied the knot on the island of Malta on Monday (June 16).

Delta Goodrem celebrated her wedding this week (Credit: Channel 5)

Ex-girlfriend of Brian McFadden, Delta, ties the knot

Delta, 40, married Matthew earlier this week following his proposal back in 2023, according to New Idea.

Among the guests were Delta’s mother and brother, Aussie reporter Renee Bargh and TV star Richard Wilkins.

The island has some special significance for the couple, as it’s where Matthew popped the question.

In a YouTube video, Delta explained that Malta is an important place for Matthew as his “family are all from Malta and many of my band members and backup singers also share Maltese heritage”.

Delta met Matthew, her guitarist and musical collaborator, back in 2017. The couple haven’t shared pictures of their big day yet, but Delta has been seen beaming in pictures that show her wearing her wedding ring.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Delta Goodrem AM (@deltagoodrem)

Delta on her romance with Matthew

The singer shared news of their engagement on her Instagram two years ago. “My best friend asked me to marry him,” she wrote, posting a picture of the happy couple watching the sunset together. She also posted a video of a string quartet playing on a lawn strewn with flower petals. She then zoomed in on the engagement ring.

Though quite private about her personal life, Delta did open up about her romance with Matthew during an interview with HELLO! in 2020.

“When Matt and I work together, it’s really easy to go straight to the core of our feelings because we’re living and breathing life together all the time. It’s wonderful to work with him,” she said.

Brian and Delta got engaged in 2007 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Delta and Brian McFadden

Before Delta was with Matthew, she enjoyed a romance with Westlife star Brian McFadden. The couple began dating in 2004, two years after Delta shot to fame with her role in iconic soap Neighbours.

Their romance began shortly after Brian had split from Kerry Katona and Delta had split from tennis player Mark Philippoussis. They met when Brian asked her to provide vocals for his song, Almost Here. The song was a hit, reaching the top of the charts in Ireland and Australia.

However, their romance generated some bad press for Delta, who was seen by some as coming between Kerry and Brian’s marriage.

Speaking in the Sydney Morning Herald in 2014, she said: “I’m pretty sure I got voted the most hated woman in Britain one year.”

They got engaged in 2007, however, it wasn’t to last, with the couple splitting in 2011.

