Kerry Katona’s hunky new boyfriend ‘revealed’ after split from fiancé Ryan Mahoney

Kerry Katona has reportedly found herself a new boyfriend following her split from fiancé Ryan Mahoney.

The reality star, 44, announced in November last year that she had split from long-term fiancé Ryan Mahoney, 36, after six years together. Kerry revealed at the time that they had been “fighting like cat and dog”.

Now, it’s been claimed that mum-of-four Kerry has moved on with a hunky new trainer.

Kerry Katona split from Ryan last year (Credit: YouTube)

Kerry Katona’s new boyfriend after split from Ryan

Back in November, Kerry split from Ryan after six years together. The pair met on a dating app and got engaged while they were on vacation in Spain in 2018.

After her split from Ryan, Kerry was then spotted holding hands with her panto co-star.

But at the beginning of 2025, Kerry admitted that she was happy being single and that it was going to be a “great year” for her.

She said: “I’m not heartbroken anymore. I feel like I know Ryan wasn’t the one for me.”

However, seven months later and it seems Kerry has found love again with someone new…

Kerry looked smitten with her new ‘beau’ (Credit: ITV)

Kerry and new ‘boyfriend’ can’t keep their hands off each other

In new photos obtained by The Sun, Kerry and Paolo Margaglione were seen in their first public outing together.

Not afraid to pack on the PDA, the alleged couple held hands and kissed as they were snapped outside of a hotel.

A smitten Kerry looked glam and rocked a blue blue shirt and grey trousers. Meanwhile, her new ‘beau’ opted for a more casual look in a hooded top and jeans.

The publication reports that Kerry and Paolo met in Ibiza whilst filming Celebs Go Dating.

Meanwhile, according to his Instagram, Paolo is a dad to two girls and works as an online fitness coach.

Kerry’s representatives had no comment when approached by ED!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paolo Margaglione (@margafitness)

How many times has Kerry been married?

While Kerry never walked down the aisle with Ryan, it wouldn’t be the first time she’s exchanged vows.

Kerry previously married former Westlife star Brian McFadden in 2002, whom she shares two daughters – Molly and Lilly-Sue. The pair got divorced in 2004.

She later married taxi driver Mark Croft in 2007, with whom she welcomed two more children – daughter Heidi and son Maxwell. Their relationship was documented with an MTV reality series, Kerry Katona: Crazy In Love.

After divorcing Mark in 2011, Kerry married former rugby player George Kay three years later. That same year in 2014, they welcomed a daughter, Dylan-Jorge. Following their separation in 2015, George died from an overdose in 2019.

Read more: Kerry Katona defends Katie Price amid fresh backlash over ‘abhorrent’ CBD cancer ‘cure’ claims