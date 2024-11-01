Kerry Katona has declared she’s “single” after admitting that she and her fiancé Ryan Mahoney were “not in a great place”.

Over the summer, Kerry revealed she and Ryan had put their Las Vegas wedding on hold.

In her magazine column this week, Kerry, 44, admitted to having a tough time recently – including in her relationship.

Kerry said she and Ryan were “arguing like cat and dog” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kerry Katona and Ryan Mahoney

In her column for OK! Magazine, Kerry said: “I’ve not had the best time this week, it has been tough. Last week I was feeling really triggered because of the Liam Payne news and how similar it was to my late husband George’s death.

“And this week my mum hasn’t been well, her health is really declining and it is worrying for me. It’s hard to see.”

She added: “Ryan and I have been arguing like cat and dog too so we’ve not had the best time. We’re not in a great place at the moment. I do like to be honest when things are like this, though, because no one is perfect and everyone has their issues. I’d much rather be real about it.”

Meanwhile, on her Instagram this week, Kerry had shared an update on her mum’s health. Her mum has been hospitalised, with Kerry revealing she had blood clots found in her lungs.

In the clip, Kerry’s mum Sue gushed over her “gorgeous” doctor. One follower wrote in the comments: “So much love to you both and and is the Dr single?”

Kerry then replied: “No but I am!!”

Kerry and Ryan put their wedding on hold over the summer (Credit: ITV)

It comes just months after Kerry explained that she and Ryan had put their wedding plans on the “back burner”.

She explained to OK! in July: “This has to be the worst summer ever when it comes to the weather. We’re all going on holiday next month for a bit of much-needed sunshine, though I had to fast-track three of my kids’ passports because they expired!

Ryan and I have been arguing like cat and dog too so we’ve not had the best time.

“Ryan and I were looking to go to Vegas to finally get married but Molly and Lilly said, ‘Don’t you dare do that without us.’ I told them they’d already been at too many of my weddings!

“That put those plans on the back burner, so I think we’re going to Mexico now. I just want somewhere really relaxing, especially after our stressful house move.”

