Phillip Schofield has been criticised by Kerry Katona following the news of his new Channel 5 show, Cast Away.

Tonight (September 30), Phil will be back on our screens for the new three-part series. It will see the former This Morning star, 62, spend 10 days on a desert island with his own cameras.

He’s expected to open up about his ITV exit and affair on the show. But some celebrities have been having their say on the move.

Kerry Katona has slammed Phil’s new show as “tone-deaf” (Credit: ITV)

Phillip Schofield new show

In her column for New!, Kerry accused Phillip of “playing the pity card”.

The pair have history after Kerry was left feeling ‘belittled’ following an appearance on This Morning in 2008. At the time, Phil called out Kerry’s “slurred speech” on air.

If I’m honest, I think it’s a really self-indulgent move to have him alone on a desert island, playing the pity card.

Kerry insisted her slurred speech was the result of her bipolar medication from the night before.

In May 2023, Kerry said in her column mag: “He apologised to me after pointing out that I was slurring my words on the show back in 2008 and we’ve got on ever since.”

Phillip’s new show, Cast Away, begins tonight (Credit: Channel 5)

Kerry Katona on This Morning interview

However, in June last year, after news of Phil’s This Morning exit was announced, Kerry said she developed PTSD due to the fallout of the interview. She also said she felt suicidal.

In her latest magazine column, Kerry shared her thoughts on Phil’s return to TV with Cast Away.

Kerry wrote: “Phillip Schofield is back on screen this week with his Channel 5 show Cast Away and I was quite surprised at his return to television. If I’m honest, I think it’s a really self-indulgent move to have him alone on a desert island, playing the pity card.

“He talks about living with absolutely nothing on this island, but then he goes back to his big house, wealth and home comforts. I think it’s really tone-deaf. Saying that, we’re obviously all watching it, aren’t we?”

She added: “I think Phil will do Celebrity Big Brother next and I’d love to go in with him. Big Brother, if you’re casting, please put us in – I’d be brutally honest with him.”

Watch Phillip Schofield: Cast Away Monday September 30 on Channel 5 at 9pm.

