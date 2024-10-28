Argentinian authorities accused of holding back CCTV footage that ‘confirms’ Liam Payne’s final moments

The horrific footage of Liam Payne falling from his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires has been captured on CCTV. However, according to reports, Argentinian authorities are holding back the final footage before his tragic death.

Former One Direction star Liam died at the age of 31 on October 16 after falling from the third-floor balcony.

At the time of his death, Liam was in a relationship with girlfriend Kate Cassidy and shared a son, Bear, with ex-girlfriend Cheryl.

CCTV footage of Liam Payne before his death

Broadcast journalist Paula Varela has since spoken out after Liam’s death on the Buenos Aires-based TV station Canal 13 about the footage. She also detailed his alleged final moments before his death.

“There is footage that is not being released to the media with the balcony scene where you see that Liam faints and tragically because of where he is, falls from that balcony. If he had been beside his bed he would have fallen on his bed,” she said.

“It’s not that he jumped deliberately. This footage is in the official case files. There’s a lad who’s being investigated, he was working nights at the hotel. He struck up an excellent relationship with Liam. He disobeyed an order from the hotel management. What was the order he disobeyed? It was not to take anything into Liam’s room.”

Paula continued: “Because of the good relationship he had with Liam he requested a car through one of these taxi apps we all use because Liam wanted something. He did him that favour, a massive error because he’s being investigated, and they’re seeing what was transferred in that vehicle. It’s one of the things the investigators are looking at at the moment and obviously this hotel worker has been suspended. He’s a cherished member of staff, a good worker, but he disobeyed an order that could have proved fatal.”

Alberto Crescenti, the head of the state emergency medical system, confirmed that Liam fell into an internal courtyard from his balcony. Prosecutors stated that he was “in a state of semi or total unconsciousness” when it happened.

Zayn Malik postpones his US tour

Following Liam’s death, former One Direction member Zayn Malik postponed his US tour to next year.

“Given the heartbreaking loss experienced this week, I’ve made the decision to postpone the US leg of the STAIRWAY TO THE SKY Tour,” he announced.

“The dates are being rescheduled for January and I’ll post them as soon as it’s all set in the next few days. Your tickets will remain valid for the new dates. Love you all and thank you for your understanding.”

In a touching tribute, Pillowtalk hitmaker Zayn expressed that he “lost a brother” and was “beyond devastated” by the news.

All five of One Direction’s albums re-entered the UK album’s chart in the wake of Liam’s passing. His solo album, LP1, also re-charted.

