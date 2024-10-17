One Direction stars Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan have paid tribute to Liam Payne following his death.

The 31-year-old singer, who rose to fame on The X Factor in 2008 and 2010, fell to his death from a hotel balcony in Argentina on Wednesday (October 16). Liam died at the CasaSur Hotel in the neighbourhood of Palermo, in the Argentine capital of Buenos Aires.

According to preliminary autopsy findings, he died from “multiple traumas” that caused “internal and external bleeding”.

In a statement on Thursday night, the One Direction stars paid tribute to their beloved bandmate Liam.

One Direction statement on Liam Payne

It read: “We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam‘s passing. In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say.

“But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly.”

They added: “The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever.

“For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly.

“We love you Liam. Louis, Zayn, Niall and Harry.”

Louis Tomlinson tribute to Liam

Meanwhile, on his own Instagram account, Louis shared a personal message and included a heartbreaking vow over Liam’s seven-year-old son Bear.

He wrote: “I am beyond devastated to be writing this but yesterday I lost a brother. Liam was somebody I looked up to everyday, such a positive, funny, and kind soul.

“I first met Liam when he was 16 and I was 18, I was instantly amazed by his voice but more importantly as time went on I got a chance to see the kind brother I’d longed all my life for.”

He continued: “Liam was an incredible song writer with a great sense of melody, we often spoke of getting back in the studio together to try and recreate the writing chemistry we had built up in the band.

Liam Payne son

“And for the record, Liam was in my opinion the most vital part of One Direction. His experience from a young age, his perfect pitch, his stage presence, his gift for writing. The list goes on. Thank you for shaping us Liam.”

He then shared a message to Liam. Louis wrote: “A message to you Liam if you’re listening.

“I feel beyond lucky to have had you in my life but I’m really struggling with the idea of saying goodbye. I’m so grateful that we got even closer since the band, speaking on the phone for hours, reminiscing about all the thousands of amazing memories we had together is a luxury I thought I’d have with you for life. I would have loved to share the stage with you again but it wasn’t to be.”

He concluded: “I want you to know that if Bear ever needs me I will be the Uncle he needs in his life and tell him stories of how amazing his dad was.

“I wish I got chance to say goodbye and tell you one more time how much I loved you. Payno, my boy, one of my best friends, my brother, I love you mate. Sleep well.”

Meanwhile, Zayn shared a series of photos of himself and Liam on his Instagram page.

He captioned the post: “Love You Bro.”

Zayn Malik tribute to Liam

In a statement alongside the image, he wrote: “Liam, I have found myself talking out loud to you, hoping you can hear me. I can’t help but think selfishly that there were so many conversations for us to have in our lives.

“I never got to thank you for supporting me through some of the most difficult times in my life.”

He added that even though he and Liam “butted heads,” he “always secretly respected you for it”.

Zayn said: “I lost a brother when you left us and can’t explain to you what I’d give to just give you a hug one last time and say goodbye to you properly and tell you that I loved and respected you dearly.

“I will cherish all the memories I have with you in my heart forever. There are no words to justify or explain how I feel right now other than beyond devastated.”

