Liam Payne full timeline to tragedy – reunion with Niall Horan, girlfriend flying home, body found, family ‘devastated’

Following the death of Liam Payne, a timeline of the star’s tragic final days and hours have emerged.

Liam – who rose to fame in One Direction – died on October 16 after falling from the balcony of his hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

He had been in the country to watch his 1D bandmate Niall Horan perform, arriving earlier this month with girlfriend Kate Cassidy.

Liam was in Argentina to see Niall Horan perform live (Credit: Snapchat)

October 2: One Direction pals reunite at Niall’s Buenos Aires concert

Liam spent two weeks in Argentina with girlfriend Kate, attending former 1D bandmate Niall Horan’s concert at the city’s Movistar Arena on October 2.

He shared numerous videos of himself at the show, dancing to Niall’s set. Liam could also be seen dancing and serenading Kate in the clips.

He captioned one post: “So happy I got to see Niall in concert,” and enthusiastically sang along to his solo performance of One Direction’s 2014 hit, Stockholm Syndrome. Later that evening, he shared a Snapchat photo with Niall. It was captioned: “Reunited.”

Liam had travelled to South America to see Niall perform, joking with fans before he arrived that he wanted to “square up a couple of things” with his former bandmate.

Liam was thought to be alone in Argentina at the time of his death (Credit: Splash News)

October 14: Kate flies home alone and Liam checks into Hotel CasaSur

Kate headed back to the States on October 14, with Liam teasing her about leaving Argentina. “Haha, loser, weirdo,” he joked.

“Obviously, we’re going to go home and see our dog,” he said. The pair had recently fostered a dog called Nala.

Liam decided to stay on in Argentina, though. And, after Kate headed back to America, he checked into CasaSur alone.

Liam appeared to be enjoying his stay in Argentina (Credit: Snapchat)

October 16: Final uploads

Liam was active on social media in the hours before his death. In videos that appeared to have been filmed in the days previously, before Kate flew home, he said it was a “lovely day here in Argentina”.

“Just enjoying coffee and breakfast, even though it’s like 1pm,” he said. “Literally sleep in every day until like 12. We’re such losers.”

He also shared a video revealing that he was looking forward to playing polo while in the country.

He shared one video with his followers and said: “Today, we ride. I think I’m going to be playing polo again, which is going to put me out of action for about six weeks. Honestly, polo, out of everything I’ve ever done sports-wise, not that I’m taking up polo professionally, by the way, I’m just like, I had a go for some fun.

“It’s so hard to do, number one. Number two, my back and my neck from swinging that hammer around, or mallet, I think it’s called, if you’re in the know, it’s polo language.”

Liam Payne, who shot to fame as a member of One Direction, died after falling from a hotel balcony (Credit Splash News)

Liam Payne death: CasaSur head of reception calls emergency services

The head of reception at the Hotel CasaSur made two 911 calls shortly before Liam’s death. The first call had cut out, so he rang back. During the calls, he claimed a guest had been “destroying everything in his room”.

During the call, published by Sky News, the head of reception said: “He is destroying everything in the room. And well, we need you to send someone, please. We need you to send someone urgently because, well, I don’t know if the guest’s life is in danger.

“They must be in a room that has a balcony. And well, we’re a little bit worried he’ll do something, that he’ll put his life at risk.”

Pablo Policicchio, a spokesperson for the security ministry of Buenos Aires municipality, said police were called to the hotel in response to an “aggressive man who could be under the influence of drugs or alcohol”.

Emergency services were unable to help the singer (Credit: JUAN IGNACIO RONCORONI/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

October 16, 5.04pm – body discovered

A statement from the local ambulance service said they arrived at the hotel within six minutes of receiving the emergency call, where they found a person lying on the patio at the hotel.

They said they found the injuries that he had suffered as a result of the fall proved to be fatal. It added that there was no possibility of resuscitating him. There are also reports from people who say they heard a loud bang in the courtyard shortly before a body was discovered.

“At 5.04pm through the 911 integrated public safety system, we were alerted of a person who was in an internal courtyard of the management of a south house hotel,” a statement read.

“At 17.11 a SAME team arrived and verified the death of this man. Later we found out that he was a singer in a musical group. Unfortunately, he had injuries that were incompatible with life, as a result of his fall. So we had to confirm his death. There was no possibility of resuscitation.”

Alberto Crescenti, head of the state emergency medical system, said on Argentinian television: “The alarm was raised at 5.04pm local time saying a person was lying in an internal patio at Casa Sur.

“An ambulance reached the spot at 5.11pm and the individual was pronounced dead. It was later discovered he was a celebrated singer. The injuries sustained from the fall were fatal, leaving no chance for revival.”

Pictures of Liam’s body were also shared online.

Fans are now holding a candlelit vigil outside the hotel where Liam Payne died (Credit: Rosana Alvarez Mullner/SOPA Images/Shutterstock)

October 16, 7pm: Liam Payne fans hold candlelit vigils after his death

In the hours after his death, One Direction fans headed to the hotel. They have remained outside holding a candlelit vigil for the singer.

Journalist Judith Morales de Marco told BBC Breakfast: “The atmosphere was calm and respectful. People got there as soon as they got the news. The police were called at 5pm our time, and people started gathering from 7pm. The Palermo area is a tourist neighbourhood with bars and clubs. There were 100 people and they were very respectful of the situation.”

Argentinian journalist Natalio Cosoy also told Sky News about the scene at the hotel.

“They started lighting candles around the tree, right in front of the entrance to the hotel,” he said. “Dozens of fans have been gathering here earlier than now, when the body of Liam was still here. They were expecting and waiting for the moment that the body was going to be taken to the coroner’s office. That happened some time ago, but they still remained here.

“They’ve also been singing the songs of the band in remembrance. Some of them are crying and very sad to hear this news.”

Liam’s family have spoken out (Credit: Splash News)

October 17: Family ‘devastated’ following death of Liam Payne

A family friend has now spoken to reporters. They said they are “utterly devastated” by the news.

The Sun claims that Liam’s parents, Geoff and Karen Payne, left the family home in the middle of the night. They reportedly left “in a hurry” around midnight. This morning, the downstairs curtains remained drawn at the four-bedroom detached house in the Codsall area of Wolverhampton.

A family member who answered the door told reporters: “We’re obviously devastated at the news but we don’t want to comment.”

Neighbours said the couple left in a hurry while two women, thought to be Liam’s sisters, were seen entering the property at 9am this morning. One local said: “They were seen leaving in a hurry at around midnight last night but I’m not sure if they had bags. You can’t imagine what they are going through. I know Liam liked to get back here when he could.

“They will be utterly heartbroken as they were very close. His home town always had a place in his heart. The community is going to be devastated. I think the sisters are there now, your heart goes out to them.”

October 17: Final photo of Liam Payne before his death

The last picture of Liam Payne, said to be taken as he headed up to his room at the Hotel CasaSur, has now emerged.

It shows Liam in a white vest, his tattoos on display. It’s thought to be the final time the star was seen alive.

October 17: Family release statement

At lunchtime today, Liam’s family shared a statement on his death.

It read: “We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts and we’ll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul. We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time.”

October 17 – preliminary autopsy findings

Later on Thursday, preliminary autopsy findings revealed that the singer died from “multiple traumas” that caused “internal and external bleeding”. The autopsy was performed by the Forensic Medical Corps at the Judicial Morgue in Argentina.

The report also stated a toxicological and anatomical pathological study of his blood and urine were being undertaken to determine whether there were any traces of drugs.

A full autopsy result will be revealed in due course.

Read more: Liam Payne’s final words about son Bear weeks before his tragic death

Share your memories of Liam on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.