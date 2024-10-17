A hotel manager’s 911 call over singer Liam Payne has been revealed following the star’s tragic death.

On Wednesday (October 16), One Direction singer Liam, 31, died after reportedly falling from the third-floor balcony of a hotel he was staying in in Argentina.

Now, according to reports, the head of reception at the Hotel CasaSur made two 911 calls claiming a guest had been “destroying everything in his room”.

Liam had been staying at the Hotel CasaSur in the Palermo neighbourhood of Argentina’s capital Buenos Aires.

According to reports, the singer had been “acting erratically in the hotel lobby and smashed his laptop”. He then had to be “carried back to his room”.

The room has a balcony and we are afraid he might do something.

Meanwhile, the head of reception at the hotel made two calls to officials. The first call had cut out, so he rang back.

In the call, obtained by the MailOnline, the staff member reportedly said: “He is destroying everything in the room. And well, we need you to send someone, please.

“We need you to send someone urgently because, well, I don’t know if the guest’s life is in danger. They must be in a room that has a balcony.

“And well, we’re a little bit worried he’ll do something, that he’ll put his life at risk.”

Argentina police had said they responded to calls of an “aggressive man who could be under the influence of drugs or alcohol”.

A statement from police read: “At 17.04 through the 911 integrated public safety system, we were alerted of a person who was in an internal courtyard of the management of a south house hotel.

“At 17.11 a SAME team arrived and verified the death of this man and later we found out that he was a singer in a musical group.

“Unfortunately, he had injuries that were incompatible with life, as a result of his fall. So we had to confirm his death, there was no possibility of resuscitation.”

